Non-Profit Guardian Revival Creates Record Label for Veterans & First Responders
Guardian Encore provides therapeutic opportunities for veterans & first responders to record & release their original music on Guardian Revival Records
Until recently, I had no original recordings as a solo artist. Guardian Revival has given me the opportunity to record my music and continues to help me on my journey.”BEACON, NEW YORK, USA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guardian Revival is a non-profit organization focused on the mental health & well-being of veterans & first responders. Our music program, Encore, provides opportunities for guardians to learn, write, play, record, and share music — casually with their local community and formally with our newly created music label, Guardian Revival Records.
— Colton Cori
Guardians interested in sharing their music with a broader audience collaborate with the Encore team (including a board-certified music therapist) to receive guidance through refining their songs, directing musicians in the recording studio, and managing post-production alongside industry professionals to realize their creative vision.
Guardian Revival Records is available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.
Over 70 years of focused, evidence-based studies and research have illustrated music's impact on mental health. Through music, Guardian Encore empowers veterans, active duty military, and first responders and enables them to pursue their creative goals by providing free opportunities to make music together.
Guardian Encore’s Tracks program focuses on the recording process by supplying guardians with access to a studio and industry professionals so they can make their music public. The program provides:
- Guidance and professional advice to assist with the songwriting & recording process
- Professional backing bands to learn and perform their original music
- Collaboration with engineers, producers, and artists to create a quality product
- An opportunity to learn and master new skills and foster meaningful relationships
- A path to purpose and positive thinking by working towards a creative goal
Our Artists
Guardian Revival Records is proud to publish the music of guardians from all genres and backgrounds. Our current roster of talented artists includes singer-songwriters and bands whose distinctive sounds will take you from the Deep South to the West Coast and beyond.
Colton Cori
Hailing from San Jose, CA, Colton Cori is passionate about music, history, and patriotism. His distinctive style blends these passions into hair-raising rock & roll music that will resonate with lovers of blues and southern rock.
Marc Hansen
Marc Hansen is an artist with passion, grit, and a lot of faith. He reveals his heart and soul in every song on his first solo album, “True Believer.” From old-school rock & roll to blues and soul or a little bit of that outlaw country gold, there’s something for everyone in this personal solo outing.
Matt Hansen “Box Chevy”
The sounds of Box Chevy will take you from the deserts of Arizona to the red rocks of Utah, from California beaches to the streets of New York City. Pulling inspiration from every decade in rock & roll, the bands' influences range from the Rolling Stones and Creedence Clearwater Revival, Al Green, and Wilson Pickett to the Strokes and Nirvana, Pavement, and the Pixies.
Coming soon from Guardian Revival Records
In 2023, we plan to have three new guardians participating in our Tracks program and adding to our existing artist repertoire. We also intend to host a benefit concert featuring guardian musicians.
As we continue to release new music, listeners will hear the range of sounds and lyrics that reflect the passion and experiences of our guardian community. We are proud to share their stories and songs with you. Thank you for listening.
About Guardian Encore
Guardian Revival is a New York State 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization chartered to revive & preserve the mental health & well-being of veterans & first responders — our guardians — at no cost to them.
Guardian Revival’s music program, Encore, provides opportunities for guardians to learn, write, play, record, and share music. We encourage guardians nationwide to sign up and get involved in Encore — all skill & experience levels are welcome.
Encore program director Matthew Sorena received his master’s degree in music therapy from Molloy College in New York and has been board certified since 2016. Matthew has worked with various populations in a range of settings, from hospitals to private practice. He has extensive experience working in the mental health field and is passionate about making music accessible to guardians so that they may find healing and a sense of purpose.
Jams
Guardian Jams are community-based weekly music sessions that enable guardians to come together to share their musical experiences, jam together and build a community. We currently host Jam sessions in Beacon, NY, Billings, MT, Virginia Beach, VA, and New York, NY, with other locations in the works.
Lessons
We provide guardians ranging from beginner to advanced with lessons at no cost to them. Learn beginner to advanced guitar, bass, drums, ukulele, or piano for free with our music therapist or trained lead musicians.
Tracks
Tracks program focuses on the recording process, supplying a guardian with unique (free) access to a studio & professionals so they can take their music public.
Retreats
Retreats are an opportunity for guardians to get out of the grind and reset in a music-focused environment together while enjoying the benefits of nature.
Links
Instagram @guardianencore
Website guardianrevival.org/programs/encore
Guardian Encore is a program of @guardianrevival
Contact
Matthew Sorena, Guardian Encore Program Director
mattsorena@guardianrevival.org
Guardian Revival Press
press@guardianrevival.org
Katherine Conaway
Guardian Revival
press@guardianrevival.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other