Air Cushion Packaging Market Research Insights with Upcoming Trends Segmentation, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Air Cushion Packaging Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period 2021-2027.
A corrugated box and a plastic film bag that has been inflated with air make up air cushion packing, which is a dual material solution. This packaging creates a highly efficient travel pack by fusing the lightweight performance of air cushions with the supply chain efficiency of corrugated. Several industries, particularly the food, beverage, and cosmetic sectors, frequently employ packaging like this to safeguard and assemble end-user products during storage.
Market Dynamics
Since there is air filling the area between the product and its exterior packaging, the air cushion packaging offers the product additional protection. As a result, the demand for portable, lightweight packaging is the main factor driving the market's expansion. Air cushions decrease the need for additional attachments while providing high flexibility in various packaging goods as a flexible packaging solution. With the expansion of the food and consumer goods industries on a global scale, the need for cushion packaging is rising. As a result, the market for air cushion packing will continue to rise significantly.
As packaging options that improve product transportation safety by providing void filling, blocking, bracing functionality, and corner protection continue to gain popularity, air cushions will remain in high demand. Also, these solutions offer a number of advantages like portability, lightweight, less storage space, and ease, which have a favorable impact on market demand.
The packaging industry is expanding as a result of rising demand for sustainable packaging options and an increasing market for biodegradable air cushions. Air cushion packing will increase in Asia-Pacific during the projection period as a result of the region's expanding retail market, contemporary shopping habits, and retailers' efforts to boost logistics and distribution efficiency.
Notwithstanding these advantages, the expensive cost of producing air cushions could limit market expansion.
Segmentation Summary
Function Segment Analysis
In 2020, the void-filling market segment held the majority of the revenue of the air cushion packaging industry. In order to fill the void between the product and the outer container and stop the product from moving around and getting damaged, air cushion packing is used. The packaging covers empty spaces of lightweight items without adding weight or raising shipping costs. The consumer goods, electronics, and food and beverage industries have all seen an increase in the desire for void filling. The global expansion of air cushion packing is due to the rising demand for cosmetics and personal care items.
End-User Segment Analysis
In 2020, the consumer electronics segment maintained a leading position in the global air cushion packaging industry due to an increase in online product sales made possible by different e-commerce websites. Due to their fragility, electronics require a lot of packaging, which directly affects the demand for air cushion packaging options.
On the flip side, the beauty and personal care segment will see a rapid rise in CAGR in the global air cushion packaging industry from 2021 to 2027. The cosmetic and personal care industry is currently growing by intense competition due to a large number of existing companies and recent market entrants. In marketing these goods, the packaging is crucial. The demand for the air cushion packaging sector has grown as online retailers have become customers' preferred choice for purchasing cosmetics and personal care items.
Regional Analysis
The Asia Pacific acquired a maximum share of the global air cushion packaging industry owing to aspects such as changes in consumer behavior, e-commerce adoption, increasing disposable incomes, and increased use of consumer electronics. Players in the global market are diversifying their product offerings and increasing their regional reach to strengthen their market positions. The Asia Pacific region will offer significant growth opportunities as the industry expands. Multinational corporations from the west are drawn to the east by the favorable labor laws, strong backing from the government, and simple access to raw materials. These elements result in low manufacturing expenses and lower final product prices. These variables have also increased the demand for safer packaging options, like air cushions, which has increased online product sales.
North America is likely to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years. This tendency seems to have been influenced by rising e-commerce sales and consumers' preference for safer and more practical transit options. The U.S.'s preference for ordering food and drinks through online shopping applications has been noted, which has increased demand for air cushion packaging.
Leading Players
Some of the well-known competitors in the global air cushion packaging market are:
Sealed Air Corp
Abriso N.V.
Guangzhou PackBest Air Packaging Co. Ltd.
Shandong Xinniu
Smurfit Kappa Group
Airfil Protective Packaging
Pregis
3G Packaging Corp.
Atlantic Packaging
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global air cushion packaging market segmentation focuses on Form, Function, Color, End-User, and Region.
By Form
Air Tubes
Air Bubble
Air Pillows
Air Bags
By Function
Void Fill
Blocking & Bracing
Wrapping
Edge Protection
Cushioning
Others
By Color
Green
White
Blue
By End-User
Consumer Electronics
E-commerce
FMCG Manufacturing
Home Furnishing
Logistics (Transport, Shipping, and Warehousing)
Personal Care & Cosmetics
Pharmaceuticals
Retail
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
