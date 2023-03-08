ParentShield added to the Norfolk Community Directory

Children as young as 4 and 5 can safely use the right phone and network ParentShield Child-Safe Network

Norfolk County Council has included ParentShield in its Community Directory of SEND and support services for families.

I feel great reassurance in having the use of their child safeguarding tools, which really work. Highly recommend!” — Alison McCamley

NORWICH, NORFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ParentShield is the UK's child-safe mobile network and has been chosen by Norfolk County Council for inclusion in its Local Offer directory of Family and Special Educational Needs products and services. The Local Offer directory is provided for anyone in the life of a child or young person aged 0-25 who has a special educational need and/or disability (SEND) in Norfolk.

Norfolk Council covers just over 2,000 square miles, and a population of around 1 million. There are seven districts, Breckland, Broadland, Great Yarmouth, King's Lynn and West Norfolk, North Norfolk, Norwich and South Norfolk.

A key feature of ParentShield is the network's unique call and SMS blocking and restriction capability. A normal adult mobile network allows the phone holder to contact, and be contacted by anyone, anywhere in the world by a simple 11 to 13 key-presses. While this may be very useful for a business-person it is certainly far too relaxed for safe usage by children - particularly so those getting a mobile phone for the first time. In its most 'locked down' mode the child is able to call, or text, or be called or texted, only by parents or other trusted numbers listed in advance.

Blocking unknown or untrusted numbers also prevents a user running up any expected bills by calling, or texting premium rate or overseas number that would, with any other network, fall outside of the 'bundle' allowances.

About ParentShield

ParentShield is the UK’s only Mobile Network designed specifically with children in mind, incorporating a wide range of tools - from call recording to keyword alerts - that allow parents to oversee their child’s phone usage without invading their privacy. It can work with any unlocked feature-phone, smartphone or smartwatch and does not require any app or parental controls to be set on the device. Its features are handled remotely, allowing for optimal convenience while kids retain their independence. The SIMs work across the UK and beyond.

ParentShield was founded in 2018 and has quickly grown to supplying thousands of safe mobile phone contracts to parents, for their children to use.