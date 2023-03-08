HousingWire Recognizes DocMagic as Top Industry Technology Provider with 2023 TECH100 Award
This recognition reflects the dedication and hard work of our team in pushing the boundaries of innovation in the mortgage industry.”TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of fully-compliant loan document generation, regulatory compliance, and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced that it was designated one of the most innovative mortgage technology firms in the U.S. housing economy for 2023 by HousingWire. DocMagic has earned a spot on the coveted list of technology standouts every year since HousingWire began the award program.
Currently in its 11th year, the Tech100 program provides housing professionals with a comprehensive list of the industry's most innovative and impactful organizations. This list is widely used to identify partners and solutions that effectively address the challenges that mortgage lenders face every day.
“We are thrilled and humbled to receive the 2023 Tech100 award,” said Dominic Iannitti, president and CEO of DocMagic. “This recognition reflects the dedication and hard work of our team in pushing the boundaries of innovation in the mortgage industry. At DocMagic, we are committed to staying at the forefront of technology, and to delivering products and solutions that streamline and simplify the mortgage process for everyone involved. We thank the judges and everyone involved in this award for recognizing our efforts and achievements.”
Since 1987, DocMagic has been on a mission to remove paper from mortgage origination and closing processes to facilitate a better overall lending experience. The company has been successful at digitizing critical areas of loan origination, closings, secondary marketing and servicing transactions. In 2014, DocMagic pioneered the industry’s first single-source eClosing solution, containing all of the functionality required to facilitate a completely paperless mortgage closing.
In the last year, DocMagic has enhanced many of its core solutions to better serve its clients. For example, remote online notary (RON) functionality was integrated into DocMagic’s Total eClose™ platform. DocMagic launched eDecision, the company’s eEligibility tool, which helps identify the specific type of eClosing that can be conducted in a given region prior to closing. These advancements reflect the company’s commitment to staying ahead of the curve in technology, and to providing the most advanced and comprehensive solutions possible.
Each year the Tech100 program has continued to expand, as the demand for technology in housing continues to progress. This was the fourth year the Tech100 program was separated into two groups — Tech100 Mortgage and Tech100 Real Estate — to highlight the innovation and achievements of organizations within both sectors.
“We're focused on elevating the innovators that are building paths and solutions that enable the largest and most important sector in the U.S. economy to operate efficiently and profitably — the innovators that make housing more accessible and more desirable for the 130 million households that benefit from the stability and economic advantages of homeownership,” said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. “The Tech100 program is the gold standard for organizations in housing who are at the forefront of the kind of innovation that will change the industry forever.”
HousingWire stated that its Tech100 program grows increasingly more competitive each year, and the applicants improve in caliber as the demand for technology in the industry continues to progress.
About DocMagic:
DocMagic, Inc. is the leading provider of fully-compliant document generation, automated compliance, eSignature, and comprehensive eMortgage solutions for the mortgage industry. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Torrance, Calif., DocMagic, Inc. develops award-winning software, mobile apps, and web-based systems for the production and delivery of compliant loan document packages. The company’s solutions connect industry participants, promote collaboration, and ensure data integrity to execute precision-based digital lending transactions. The company’s compliance experts and in-house legal staff consistently monitor legal and regulatory changes at both the federal and state levels to ensure accuracy. For more information on DocMagic, visit https://www.docmagic.com/.
About HousingWire:
HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches more than 125,000 newsletter subscribers daily and 1 million unique visitors each month and has more than 5,000 members and event attendees. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.
About HW Media:
HW Media is the leading digital community for mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals to engage, learn and access the information they need to support decision-making and business growth. Aligned with our mission to Move Markets Forward, we publish daily news and content through each of our core publishing brands including HousingWire, RealTrends and Reverse Mortgage Daily. HW Media is based in Dallas, TX with team members across the country.
