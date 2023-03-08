UNBOX 2023 Customer Experience Trends
Unbox Customer Engagement, Experience, & Loyalty Summit, Dubai UAE, March 9th 2023, Address Dubai Marina HotelDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With new tools and technology and the global shift in consumer purchasing behavior, customer engagement, experience, and loyalty have grown considerably. Businesses in the modern experience economy must integrate customer engagement and experience across their advertising, marketing, sales, and delivery. They also need to emotionally connect with their customers to create personalized, emotionally connected experiences that encourage loyalty. The future frontiers of customer-focused enterprises are shaped by digital-first and developing technologies to survive and thrive.
The 2023 Edition of the Unbox Summit and Customer Experience Strategy Boardroom will empower business leaders in the UAE, which will be held in Dubai on March 9 and 10 at the Address Dubai Marina Hotel. QuestionPro, a global leader in full-circle research and experience management solutions that transform data into insights, is the Headline Sponsor.
To learn more about some of the new technologies reshaping the Customer Experience market, we spoke with Sindhu Sreenath, Managing Director EMEA, QuestionPro. According to her, the essential technologies influencing digital-first firms that want to succeed in 2023 and beyond are artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, chatbots, and virtual assistants, augmented reality and virtual reality, big data analytics, and the internet of things.
The post-pandemic environment over the past year has witnessed various developments that are redefining the customer experience landscape, she continued, citing the middle east as an example. Increasing digital use, a stronger emphasis on health and safety, and sustainability are vital improvements.
She also stated, "A shift in consumer priorities, the economic impact of the pandemic, consumers choosing value over luxury, consumer emphasis on cost-effectiveness, quality, and reliability has caused a significant shift and profound impact in buying patterns."
At the Unbox Summit, QuestionPro will showcase critical technologies and innovations that will significantly enhance and contribute to the region's CX initiatives with their solutions, including reputation management, real-time AI-driven analytics, feedback management, customer journey mapping, and analytics. Sindhu Sreenath will speak on the technologies influencing CX in the Middle East.
