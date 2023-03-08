HOLI (Festival of Colours) celebrated Worldwide and in Dayalbagh

The Festival of colours Holi in Singapore

The Festival of colours Holi is celebrated by followers of Radhasoami Faith with community service activities in Singapore and Australia.

ONE NORTH, SINGAPORE, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore & Melbourne, Australia.

Holi, also known as the Festival of colours , was celebrated all over the world by followers of Radhasoami Faith with a variety of cultural programs, and community service activities. In Singapore, and Australia the celebrations had a special focus on Community activities.

In Singapore, the volunteers participated in a special Tree Plantation drive as part of the One Million Trees initiave of National Parks, Singapore, in addition a cooking activity to provide meals to migrant workers was also organized. In Australia, the participants joined as volunteers in the Cleanup Australia 2023 Day campaign in large numbers.

These activities are organized as a way to give back to the community and also to raise awareness about the importance of our environment and health care habitats.

"We are thrilled to see so many people come together to celebrate Holi and to participate in the community service activities," said Mr. Khushi Ram, President of Asia Pacific Region and Mr. DN Sharma President of the Australasia Region. "It was a great opportunity for everyone to come together and giving back to the community in large numbers."

The festival of Holi has special importance in Ra-Dha-Sva-Aah-Mi Faith. In this most happy and blissful month of Phagun the devotees sitting at the Holy Feet of their Supremely Merciful “Acclaimed” Waqt/Present Sant Satguru enjoy the bliss and ecstasies of a most extraordinary character. And through Grace it has always been so in the Ra-Dha-Sva-Aah-Mi Faith and will continue to be so. If this auspicious occasion is coloured with the hues of Devotion (Prema-Bhakti/Prema-Saran), Seva, Satsang and Service of the “Acclaimed” Waqt/Present Sant Satguru, the Devotee Surats will live here in joy and happiness and finally they will be Blessed with the Highest Raptures and Ecstasies at the Holy Feet and attain Everlasting Bliss.

Especially, since the last two decades the festival of Holi has been the harbinger of boundless joy and fervour for the adherents of Dayalbagh Ra-Dha-Sva-Aah-Mi Satsang, as it was on this Most Auspicious Day that HUZUR RA-DHA-SVA-AAH-MI DAYAL Made HIS Advent in the Human Form of Eighth “Acclaimed” Waqt/Present Sant Satguru of Radhasoami Faith, Revered Prof. Prem Saran Satsangi Sahab, on this Planet Earth (Holi Day on March, 09, 1937). For the past two decades the members of Satsang Community have been celebrating the festival of Holi with great joy and enthusiasm in the Worshipful Holy Lotus Feet of their Munificent Master in an atmosphere suffused with devotional fervour, coloured with the hues of Arati, Satsang and Seva, partaking Prasad of Shakkarpara and Gujiya, feeling immensely blessed at their great good fortune.

Festival of Holi (Day) has always been celebrated in Dayalbagh Satsang with great spiritual and devotional fervour. This time the month of Phagun is spreading unparalleled Glorious hues all around. In Dayalbagh daily Morning and Evening, the Holy Samadh of Param Purush Puran Dhani Huzur Soamiji Maharaj is Spledorously Illuminated with seven-hued light. Along with the Holy Samadh, entire Dayalbagh glows radiantly in the seven-hued light, suffusing the whole atmosphere with an indescribable Divine Spiritual Aura. The seven-hued fountains here, also present a spectacular and panoramic view. More importantly, when Revered Gracious Huzur goes for walk Casting His Supremely Merciful Glance on the devotees, immersing them in Divine Raptures, they feel immensely blessed and blissful.

It is an amazing sight to behold the groups of devotees sitting at their Beloved Master's Holy Lotus Feet, rapturously rendering soulful hymns from Holy Scriptures of Satsang and Spiritual Qawwalis in Sanskrit, English and colloquial Hindi languages simultaneously. In such a blissful atmosphere pulsating with intense spiritual vibes, the enthusiasm and joy of the tiny-tots of Sant Su(perman) Evolutionary Scheme in close proximity of their Beloved Dataji, Revered Gracious Huzur Prem Saran Satsangi Sahab, is indescribable. Both the times, (Morning and Evening) they zealously participate in spectacular display of games, sports, yoga, folk dances, gymnastics, pyramids etc., in the August Presence of Revered Gracious Huzur Satsangi Sahab.

When Most Revered Gracious Huzur Satsangi Sahab Seated in the Revolving Sighasan (Chair) and going round & round in it, Casts His Gracious & Merciful Glances on the devotees drenched in the seven-hued light, it seems as if all the Gods have at once descended upon the Earth (i.e., in Dayalbagh) to witness the Magnificence and Splendorous Glory of the LORD GOD of Entire Creational Universe HUZUR RA-DHA-SVA-AAH-MI DAYAL!

This time about 8000 Satsangis from India and abroad are coming to Dayalbagh to participate in this Grand Event, and including the number of local Satsangis from Agra City, the number of devotees participating in the event will be reaching around 20,000. This time, for two consecutive days various programmes like recitation of Shabdas (Holy Hymns), spiritual Qawwalis, cultural programmes and performances by Sant Su(Perman) children are being organised and kiosks are being set up by various units etc., with great enthusiasm. In these days, the entire atmosphere of Dayalbagh will be suffused with spirituality and devotional fervour. Langar service has been organized for food and drink arrangements for the pilgrims (Satsangi brothers and sisters who have come from outside). Many canteens will also be operated for refreshments. All the arrangements will be looked after by Satsangi Sevadhars.

On this Auspicious Occasion all Satsangis - men, women and children, young and old alike, zealously engage in Seva, Arti and Satsang sitting at the Holy Lotus Feet of their Supremely Merciful “Acclaimed” Waqt/Present Sant Satguru to receive the Bestowal of Eternal Blissfulness, Forever and Ever.