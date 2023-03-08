Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market Expected to Reach $110.8 Million by 2031 | Top Companies and Industry Growth Insights

Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market Size

Veterinary infusion pumps market is projected to reach $110,777.6 thousand by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veterinary infusion pumps market size was valued at $76,000.0 thousand in 2021, and is projected to reach $110,777.6 thousand by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2031. A veterinary infusion pumps is a system that can administer the drugs in several ways by bolus, drip, and volume. These pumps are the preferable method for controlling CRF administration, particularly when medicines with potent therapeutic effects or undesirable side effects are infused intravenously. It is used for intravenous drug infusion as well as for epidural, subcutaneous, enteral, and other access methods. These infusion pumps are useful for little puppies and kittens to administer the medications and fluids. Veterinary infusion pump also refers to an external medical device that is used for delivering fluids into an animal’s body in a controlled manner. It has a secure syringe change system, automatically locks the syringe, and determines its volume to provide a constant solution. The veterinary infusion pumps are available in large volume infusion pump and syringe infusion pump. Large volume infusion pump delivers large volume of fluid and medication to animals.

Avante Health Solutions, B. Braun SE, Burtons Medical Equipment Ltd, Digicare Biomedical Technology Inc, Eitan Medical Ltd., Grady Medical System Inc, Heska Corporation

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to have a negative impact on growth of the veterinary infusion pumps industry. The lockdown led to disruption of manufacturing and transportation of essentials which are required for animals. Moreover, other factors responsible for the impact on the market include limited availability of medical care, shortage of animals care staff, and increase in burden of COVID-19 related hospitalization negatively impacted on market growth. In addition, less focus on animal health during pandemic which further decreases the demand for veterinary infusion pumps this has led to restrain the market growth.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics and others. The veterinary hospitals segment exhibited highest growth in 2021, owing to availability of advanced veterinary infusion pumps, presence of skilled veterinarian in developed region. However, the veterinary clinics segment is projected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rise in veterinary practices in animals. For instance, according to Veterinary Medical Association in 2020, around 75,349 veterinary practices were done registered in U.S.

North America accounted for the largest veterinary infusion pumps market share in 2021, owing to rise in pet population leading to increase in demand for veterinary infusion pumps which can be used for medical fluids infusions in veterinary care. In addition, well established animal healthcare infrastructure in this region propels the market growth. In addition, presence of key players such as Avante Health Solutions, Digicare Biomedical Technology Inc, Grady Medical System Inc, and Leading Edge Veterinary Equipment that offers veterinary infusion pumps further drive the market growth in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rise in investments in manufacturing of high-quality veterinary infusion pumps and increase in pet insurance policies in the region.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

Based on type, the large volume infusion pumps segment held largest share in the global market in 2021.

Based on end users, veterinary hospitals segment dominated the market in 2021. However, veterinary clinics segment is expected to grow at a CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, North America held largest share in the global market in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

