Morgenrot to Exhibit at the SXSW Creative Industries Expo 2023 in Austin, TX
Morgenrot to showcase two flagship products at the premier global event that intersects media and technology.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Morgenrot, a global leader in cloud-based distributed computing, is proud to take part in SXSW Creative Industries Expo in Austin, Texas from March 12-15, 2023. Morgenrot will be showcasing two of its flagship products: Render Pool™ and Ai Pool™ at booth #642 of the premier global event where media, music, and technology intersect.
Render Pool™ is a cloud-based rendering service powering creatives worldwide. By using widely distributed parallel processing on Morgenrot’s GPU servers, you can render files at speeds up to 100x faster than other general solutions, all while freeing up one’s personal computing hardware to manage other tasks. Render Pool™ provides an exceptional user experience with no initial setup needed. From start to finish, the process is amongst the fastest in the industry.
Render Pool is a proud participant in the Trusted Partner Network and closely follows the TPN best practices, which is a direct result of our determination to provide the best in class security for our customers.
Morgenrot’s latest flagship product, Ai Pool™, allows businesses to unleash the power of artificial intelligence with the world’s first end-to-end AI deployment service. Ai Pool™ utilizes the proprietary Excalibur™ distributed supercomputing platform to build, train, tune, deploy, and host customers' unique AI models. With a full-suite of services and Morgenrot’s expert engineers, Ai Pool™ helps businesses bring their AI vision to life.
Morgenrot looks forward to showcasing both Render Pool™ and Ai Pool™ at the SXSW Creative Industries Expo from March 12-15, 2023 at booth #642, located near the Exhibitor Lounge.
To learn more, visit www.morgenrot.net.
About Morgenrot
Morgenrot is an engineering driven startup that offers cloud based computing solutions which allow end users to access high performance computing power anytime, anywhere as needed. Our proprietary algorithm Excalibur® platform
distributes computing tasks across our global network of thousands of servers, significantly reducing project lead time and overall cost. Morgenrot aims to provide democratized supercomputing services across all industries powered by renewable energy sources to build an earth-friendly digital social infrastructure.
Find out more at: www.morgenrot.net
