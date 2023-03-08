Webprofits committed to closing the gender pay gap, moving against the grain to ensure an equitable workplace culture
On auditing its financials independently, Webprofits determined a 2% pay gap (51% male / 49% female).
Creating a workplace that embraces flexibility and equity across employees is non-negotiable. We are not perfect, but we strive to honestly assess ourselves and continually make changes ”SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Webprofits committed to closing the gender pay gap, moving against the grain to ensure an equitable workplace culture.
— Catherine Dix
As a digital growth consultancy that values gender parity and efforts towards improving work/life balance (featured in AFR 2022 Top Places to Work Awards) Webprofits has worked hard in this area and is open to sharing their gender wage stats in the run up to International Women’s Day.
Over the years, Webprofits has taken active steps to ensure that its workplace culture is inclusive and equitable for all. The company has made it a priority to foster a work environment that celebrates equity, empowers employees and creates opportunities for everyone to succeed.
Australia has a gender pay gap of 22% in favour of men, and in advertising there is said to be a 16% pay gap. Webprofits (not a publicly listed company) is determined that no pay gap exists and openly recognises that this is an ongoing challenge, one that needs constant focus and attention. On auditing its financials independently, Webprofits determined a 2% pay gap (51% male / 49% female).
Actions taken by Webprofits in implementing a range of policies and initiatives aimed at promoting gender equity and inclusion include:
Offering flexible work times to support employees with caregiving responsibilities or other personal needs.
Providing equal pay and benefits for all employees, regardless of gender.
Moving to a remote-first company which enables its employees to work from ‘anywhere’ and not be tied to an office Monday to Friday.
Having a strong Parental Leave policy for both women and men.
Ensuring that all job postings and hiring processes are free from gender bias.
Providing ongoing training and professional development opportunities to support the growth and success of all employees.
Encouraging open communication and actively seeking input from employees to improve the workplace culture.
These efforts have resulted in a significant increase in the female gender ratio at Webprofits from 29% female employees in 2019 to 45% in 2023. The current ratio is not yet equal, but it demonstrates transparently the progress the company has made in promoting gender equity.
"Creating a workplace that embraces flexibility and equity across employees is non-negotiable. We are not perfect, but we strive to honestly assess ourselves and continually make iterative changes and improvements to set the standard and hold ourselves accountable as a Digital and Media brand”, says Catherine Dix, COO at Webprofits.
Webprofits is proud to promote gender equity and inclusivity in the workplace and is dedicated to continuing its efforts to create a diverse, supportive, and inclusive work environment for all employees. They’ve made real progress, but there’s more to do.
About Webprofits
Established in 2006, Webprofits are Direct To Consumer (DTC) marketing specialists utilising performance marketing led by consumer insights.
Webprofits is a strategic digital performance agency that offers a unique approach called "fluid marketing" to help fast-growing consumer brands achieve their biggest goals, growth and profits. Webprofits has developed various digital growth playbooks, elite creative and strategy teams, and a framework for scaling up digital marketing performance.
The brands that are winning today are those who understand their customers better than anyone else. We help brands drive record-breaking results through in-depth consumer research combined with strategy-led performance marketing execution.
We believe there's always a smarter and better way of doing things, which means we're constantly innovating and pushing the boundaries of how an agency can help its clients drive record-breaking growth through digital marketing.
https://www.webprofits.com.au/
Jade Maclou
Webprofits
+61 448806428
jade.m@webprofits.com.au