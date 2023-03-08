Bosk Bioproducts features in Game Changers Report Celebrating Canada’s Female Led Natural and Bio-Based Companies
Bosk Bioproducts features in Natural Products Canada’s first female-focused report for International Women’s Day
At BOSK, we believe that it is essential to move towards an economy of renewable resources, such as bio-based bioplastics, for a sustainable future.”QUEBEC, CANADA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bosk Bioproducts (BOSK) is thrilled to announce their inclusion in Game Changers: Leading Companies. Powered by Women, an initiative led by Natural Products Canada (NPC). This new list of over 100 companies provides an interesting look at the women leading Canada’s growing natural and bio-based industries. BOSK is recognized for its compostable and bio-based bioplastics intended to substitute petrochemical plastics in multiple applications such as 3D printing filaments or cosmetic packaging.
— Laurence Boudreault, General Manager, Bosk Bioproducts
“By providing a platform to all these amazing women leaders to promote our organization and to facilitate connections, I am convinced that NPC will have a catalytic effect on the growth of the bio-based industry. At BOSK, we believe that it is essential to move towards an economy of renewable resources, such as bio-based bioplastics, for a sustainable future.” says Laurence Boudreault, General Manager, BOSK.
NPC is a national organization that supports bio-based innovation, and this first of its kind Game Changers report showcases the breadth of female leadership in Canadian companies that are creating economic and social impact through their natural and bio-based products. The report features companies from across the country with products designed for consumers seeking new options for their health and wellness such as food, beauty and personal care items, as well as industrial products such as bio resins and biopesticides that help corporations looking to reduce their carbon footprint and meet their sustainability goals.
“Canadians should be proud of these innovative companies that are delivering better, healthier options for people and the planet,” says Shelley King, CEO, Natural Products Canada. “The women leading these companies are truly making a difference, and we are very proud to provide this platform to introduce them to new customers and partners.”
Game Changers: Leading Companies. Powered by Women is sponsored by TD.
The Game Changers report can be accessed at www.canadiangamechangers.ca
Laurence Boudreault
Bosk Bioproducts
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn