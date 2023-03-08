EMRO Doctors Inc. Announces the Launch of Dr. Kranti.Health in India in Partnership with Prasad Psycho Pvt. Ltd.

DrKranti.Health Telemedicine Mental Healthcare. Diagnostic and Intervention, Anytime, Anywhere. DrKranti.Health Features DrKranti.Health Launch Announcement by Dr. Eva Szabo, CEO of EMRO Doctors Inc.

ANCASTER, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EMRO Doctors Inc. today announced that in partnership with Prasad Psycho Pvt. Ltd. developed and launched DrKranti.Health, a patient-centric, on-demand Telemental health service platform; the first Telemental health service in India. Dr. Kranti Health offers a dedicated video conferencing system and digital assessment tools for mental health experts and individuals seeking mental health support in India.

Dr. Kranti Health is the first one-stop-shop platform for diagnosis and intervention through Telemental health service offered in India, where the mental health crisis has been even further exacerbated by Covid-19, providing much-needed mental health support across the country. “Dr. Kranti Health will provide modern tools, remote monitoring and accessible mental health services through HIPAA-compliant videoconferencing in Tier 2 and 3 cities in India, where access to such services is not available or, at best, very limited,” said Dr. Kranti Srivastava, Managing Director and President of Prasad Psycho Pvt. Ltd.

“The platform allows clients, caregivers, referring doctors, psychiatrists, psychologists, and mental health counsellors the ability to provide fast, safe and quality supportive care from anywhere and anytime. The platform's video conferencing capability and virtual assessment tools collectively enhance mental health care and mental well-being of the clients/patients,” said Dr. Eva Szabo, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of EMRO Doctors Inc.

EMRO Doctors Inc., headquartered in Ancaster, ON, Canada, provides a technologically advanced, fast, and safe virtual medical care platform accessible from anywhere and anytime. The company takes an integrative and patient-centric approach to health care allowing the entire medical care team and support personnel to be on a single platform. The platform offers patients/clients a reliable virtual environment to discuss diagnosis and patient-tailored treatment strategies with medical experts and mental health support workers/consultants towards achieving a complete picture of their disease, options and support available to them moving forward.

Prasad Psycho Pvt. Ltd., headquartered in Noida, India, provides prime psychological assessments worldwide. Over the past five decades, Prasad Psycho has made its presence known worldwide by offering its products and services to students, professionals, institutions, organizations, and hospitals. Most recently, it ventured into providing access to Telemental health services across India.