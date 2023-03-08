Santo Blockchain Labs Provides Update on Project CHIMBA
Santo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SANP)
If Math is God’s universal language, Blockchain is his commerce and Bitcoin his currency.”MEDELLIN, ANTOQUI, COLOMBIA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Santo Mining Corp., d.b.a. Santo Blockchain Labs (OTC PINK:SANP) The Company is excited to update our shareholders on the progress of the CHIMBA Blockchain project. As a company dedicated to the advancement of blockchain technology, we are committed to delivering world-class solutions to our customers, and we are proud to announce several key achievements in this regard.
Firstly, we are thrilled to have been awarded a $2,000,000USD DAO-funded software development contract. This is a major milestone for us, and it underscores the confidence that the CHIMBA blockchain community has in our team's ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions. We will be leveraging our expertise to accelerate the development of the CHIMBA Blockchain ecosystem and enhance its features, including scalability, interoperability, and security.
Secondly, we are in the final stages of quality assurance testing on our non-custodial crypto wallet "CHIMBA" on iOS and Android. This is a significant achievement as it will allow users to securely store, send, stake, DAO and receive cryptocurrencies with ease, all while maintaining complete control of their assets. We are confident that our wallet will meet the highest standards of security and user experience, and we are excited to roll out this feature to our customers in the coming weeks.
Third, we are pleased to announce our educational initiative to educate young engineers in technical centers to develop Dapps on the CHIMBA Blockchain. We believe that education is a key driver of innovation, and we are committed to fostering the growth of the CHIMBA blockchain ecosystem by providing learning opportunities to aspiring developers. Our educational program will cover a range of topics, including blockchain fundamentals, smart contract development, and Dapp deployment. We are confident that this initiative will help to cultivate a new generation of blockchain developers, who will contribute to the growth and success of CHIMBA Blockchain.
Finally, CHIMBA Blockchain has been added to the following listings:
https://cosmos.directory/chimba
https://atomscan.com/frontier/chimba
https://chain-registry.netlify.app/
In conclusion, we remain dedicated to delivering innovative blockchain solutions that that can be used in every day life. We thank our community for their continued support, and we look forward to sharing further updates with you in the weeks to come.
ABOUT CHIMBA BLOCKCHAIN:
CHIMBA is the first Colombian L1 blockchain developed on the COSMOS NETWORK for Colombians. CHIMBA Blockchain is actually a decentralized blockchain network, with the ability for local developers using our CHIMBA SDK to create applications or blockchains in the CHIMBA ecosystem, parallel and independent. CHIMBA Blockchain is a project focused on Colombia, to provide an infrastructure capable of uniting several independent blockchains, being part of the COSMOS NETWORK HUB and making them interoperable with each other. The intention of CHIMBA Blockchain is to allow these local blockchains, the value and the applications to run on them, to communicate with each other using a standard that guarantees said operations and that they can be carried out quickly.
For more information, please visit: https://chimba.ooo/
ABOUT SANTO:
The Company is a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates, and develops end-to-end "BaaS" Blockchain-as-a-Service, similar to software-as-a-service, blockchain as a service lets businesses get applications up and running with minimal hassle.
For more information, please visit: https://santoblockchain.com/
