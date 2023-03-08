30 YEARS IGNORED: LINUS PAULING'S GREATEST DISCOVERY
Linus Pauling's long-ignored nonprescription heart therapy may help resolve today's epidemic of myocarditis among all age groups.
I think we can get almost complete control of cardiovascular disease, heart attacks and strokes by the proper use of (vitamin C and lysine) ... even cure it. It's almost miraculous.”NAPERVILLE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATUES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A method for treating, controlling and even "curing" heart disease was invented by one of America's greatest scientists. Linus Pauling made the announcement circa 1989 after experiments at his institute confirmed the role of Lp(a), or lipoprotein small "a", in human coronary artery disease.
— Linus Pauling
No Prescription Required
Linus Pauling, a founder of modern chemistry, working in concert with his German associate Matthias Rath MD, discovered that high doses of two common non-prescription nutrients available in any drug store, and otherwise required for life in smaller amounts, were key to a rapid "miraculous" recovery from cardiovascular disease.
Typical correspondence sent to Owen:
"Thank you so very much for honoring and sharing with everyone Linus Pauling and his magnificent life's work and the formula he has discovered to reverse the devastating effects of heart disease a.k.a. cardiovascular scurvy. I've seen amazing test results because of learning and applying what I know about him, his work, you and Linus Pauling's Vitamin C formula and recommendations. I'm immensely excited for further continuous progression of my cardiovascular disease reversal and a healthier body and much better quality of life!
Thank you so very much!
God bless you!
Sincerely,
Jan Weaver " -- February 7, 2023
Testimonials represent a cross section of the range of results that appear to be typical following Pauling's recommendations. Results may vary depending upon use and commitment.
Albeit hard to believe, this monumental scientific discovery by one of America's most famous Nobel prize winning scientists has been ignored. Pauling's invention has never been mentioned by the mainstream media. Funding for a study of the therapy has never been authorized by the public servants at the multi-billion dollar funded National institutes of Health. Medical doctors dismiss the theory out of hand and patients that bring it up are ridiculed, probably because the nonprescription therapy can be safely adopted without the benefit of a doctor.
Fortunately, in 1992, Pauling recorded the UNIFIED THEORY OF CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE. This one-hour video lecture outlines the discovery. Pauling found that a lack of vitamin C leads to the increase in a sticky type of cholesterol called Lp(a). Linus Pauling explains the importance of Lp(a) and introduced his patented therapy for reversing heart disease. The video features the first three case studies.
In 1996, Owen Fonorow obtained the rights to the Pauling video lecture and founded the 501(c)3 nonprofit Vitamin C Foundation. Over the past thirty years, Owen has advised heart patients, monitored their progress on the high-dose completely non-drug Pauling-therapy, and has written dozens of articles for alternative medical journals. After personally hearing report after report of miraculous rapid recoveries, almost always in people with documented severe heart conditions, he authored the Amazon best-selling Pauling-therapy handbook PRACTICING MEDICINE WITHOUT A LICENSE.
Under the auspices of his Foundation, Owen submitted two requests to the NIH for grants that would have formally studied Pauling's heart-therapy. It is a matter of public record that both of these grant requests were turned down.
FINAL OPTION
As reported to Owen over the years, heart patients in extreme pain, with no more options, who followed Linus Pauling's advice, recovered in approximately 30 days, and many experienced significant pain relief in only 10 days. The recoveries only occurred after these former patients adopted the high dosage vitamin C and lysine therapy as specifically recommended by Linus Pauling. These patients usually adopted the Pauling-therapy without their doctor's knowledge or consent. – Practicing Medicine Without A License (2003)
Typical correspondence sent to Owen:
"I just want to say thank you, Mr. Fonorow. Linus Pauling's formula saved my life, all my arteries were clogged the doctors didn't know how I was still alive. To make a long story short I've never been healthier, with total blood flow. God bless you and Dr. Pauling he was more than a genius."
Donald S. (Feb 2016)
Testimonials represent a cross section of the range of results that appear to be typical following Pauling's recommendations. Results may vary depending upon use and commitment.
The Vitamin C Foundation is running a study of the Pauling Heart-therapy with mRNA vaccinated people diagnosed with myocarditis. Please call us at 800-894-9025. We will require a copy of your EKG.
Do your family and friends with heart disease a favor. Refer them to Owen's HEARTCURE.INFO web portal for all things related to Pauling's Therapy.
"It's almost miraculous..." - Linus Pauling
References
Pauling, L, Rath,M. A Unified Theory of Cardiovascular Disease [http://orthomolecular.org/library/jom/1992/pdf/1992-v07n01-p005.pdf]
Wallace, S. et al, A New Look at Atherosclerosis Repeatable Science Ushers in a New Era of Medicine (J. of Cardiology & Current Research) [https://medcraveonline.com/JCCR/JCCR-09-00341.pdf]
Kim, H.J. et al., Ascorbic acid synthesis due to L-gulono-1,4-lactone oxidase expression enhances No production in endothelial cells. [http://www.wikigenes.org/e/ref/e/16737683.html]
Weisgraber KH, Innerarity TL, Mahley RW., Role of lysine residues of plasma lipoproteins in high affinity binding to cell surface receptors on human fibroblasts. (1978) [http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/214439].
Lerch PG, Rickli EE., Studies on the chemical nature of lysine-binding sites and on their localization in human plasminogen. (1981) [http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/6776996]
Hochschwender SM, Laursen RA., The lysine binding sites of human plasminogen. Evidence for a critical tryptophan in the binding site of kringle 4., (1981) http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/6793592] [
Anglés-Cano E, Hervio L, Rouy D, Fournier C, Chapman JM, Laplaud M, Koschinsky ML., Effects of lipoprotein(a) on the binding of plasminogen to fibrin and its activation by fibrin-bound tissue-type plasminogen activator. (1994) [http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/8187237].
Beisiegel U; Rath M; Reblin T; Wolf K; Niendorf A., Lipoprotein(a) in the arterial wall. (1990), [http://internetwks.com/pauling/refs.html#R2](abstract)
Klezovitch O, Edelstein C, Scanu AM., Evidence that the fibrinogen binding domain of Apo(a) is outside the lysine binding site of kringle IV-10: a study involving naturally occurring lysine binding defective lipoprotein(a) phenotypes. (1996), [http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/8690792].
Pauling/Rath Patents
5,278,189 - Prevention and Treatment of Cardiovascular Disease with Ascorbate and Substances that Inhibit the Binding of Lipoprotein(a)
5,230,996 - Use of Ascorbate and (Lysine) for Organ and Blood Vessel Treatment Prior to Transplantation.
5,650,418 - Therapeutic Lysine Salt Composition
Fonorow, O, Practicing Medicine Without a License
[http://practicingmedicinewithoutalicense.com/]
Owen Fonorow
Vitamin C Foundation
+1 630-983-6707
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Other
Linus Pauling Unified Theory of Heart Disease Lecture (circa 1992) – Part 1