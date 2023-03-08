Aclima to support U.S. EPA EARTH contract in teaming partnership with AECOM
Climate tech leader Aclima will support EPA's EARTH program as an approved teaming partner to AECOM, which was awarded a five-year blanket purchase agreement.
Aclima, the climate tech leader in block-level, hyperlocal air pollution and greenhouse gas mapping and analysis, today announces it is partnering with AECOM, the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, to support the United States Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Environmental, Analytical, Research, Technical, and Hybrid (EARTH) program. EPA awarded a five-year blanket purchase agreement to AECOM to support EPA in its mission to protect human health and the environment nationwide. The IDIQ contract, with a total ceiling of $5.7 billion, extends through 2027. Through the EARTH contract, AECOM — with support from Aclima as an approved teaming partner — will work with EPA's Office of Air and Radiation (OAR) to develop and execute national programs focused on pollution prevention and energy efficiency, indoor and outdoor air quality, vehicle and engine pollution, radon, acid rain, stratospheric ozone depletion, climate change, and radiation protection.
— Davida Herzl, CEO and co-founder of Aclima
As a teaming partner to AECOM, Aclima will deploy its groundbreaking mobile mapping technology to measure air quality and climate pollution block-by-block in communities across the US. The Aclima mobile network measures a broad set of criteria pollutants, greenhouse gases, and toxics with address-level resolution to identify emissions sources across entire cities, regions, and states. The platform collects simultaneous measurements of fine particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide, ozone, carbon monoxide, methane, carbon dioxide, black carbon, and benzene, among other pollutants. As Aclima’s fleet-based sensors drive through communities, the billions of air quality measurements they collect are uploaded to the company’s cloud-based professional analytics software, Aclima Pro. The software platform empowers users to analyze and visualize the unique data and combine it with hundreds of additional contextual laters, including key environmental justice information like climate risk and community vulnerability data, to enable source identification and drive climate and public health action.
“We are excited that Aclima’s innovative, science-driven mapping technology will directly support EPA and AECOM in this crucial effort to reduce emissions and accelerate climate action across the United States,” said Davida Herzl, CEO and co-founder at Aclima. “Our hyperlocal air quality and greenhouse gas measurement platform is grounded in scientific rigor and designed for transformative impact. Together with AECOM, Aclima looks forward to delivering data insights that inform critical decisions and empower climate solutions at the scale and speed the world needs.”
Aclima will support AECOM in their work to maintain continued focus on EPA’s core mission by providing services in support of all seven OAR offices across the United States. The contract is expected to include program and project management services, reporting and assessment, testing, data analysis and management, modeling, quality assurance, risk management, performance evaluation, policy regulation, and emergency response expertise.
Aclima works closely with regulators at all levels of government, companies across sectors — from utilities to search providers — and communities everywhere to map hyperlocal air quality and greenhouse gases at scale.
Read AECOM’s press release here.
About Aclima
Aclima is pioneering an entirely new way to diagnose the health of our air and track climate-changing pollution. Powered by our network of roving and stationary sensors, Aclima measures air pollution and greenhouse gases at unprecedented scales and with block-by-block resolution. Our professional analytics software, Aclima Pro, translates billions of scientific measurements into environmental intelligence for governments, companies, and communities. Aclima is a purpose-driven technology company committed to a rigorous, science-driven approach that catalyzes bold climate action to protect public health, reduce emissions, and deliver clean air for all. To learn more, visit aclima.io.
Sarah Cafasso
Aclima
press@aclima.io
