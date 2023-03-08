PDF.co Make (Integromat) Plugin Got Updated at the Marketplace

PDF.co Make (formerly Integromat) Plugin has been updated with new features and modules, and it is already in the marketplace.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- ByteScout d/b/a PDF.co, a leading provider of APIs, solutions, and on-premise tools for automated data extraction, has announced the latest update to their PDF.co Make Plugin . This update includes three new modules designed to make document editing and customization more seamless.PDF.co Make plugin now includes new modules:- Search and Replace: enables users to quickly search for and replace specific text within a PDF document. This feature is especially useful for those who need to make bulk edits to a large number of documents.- Search and Delete: this allows users to search for and delete specific text within a PDF document. This can be helpful for those who need to remove sensitive or outdated information from a document before sharing it.- Search and Replace with Image: enables users to replace specific text within a PDF document with an image of their choice. This can be a great way to add visual interest to a document or to incorporate branding elements into a document.With these new modules, PDF.co Make Plugin offers even more flexibility and functionality for those looking to customize their PDF documents quickly and easily. This update is just the latest example of PDF.co's commitment to providing innovative solutions for businesses and individuals seeking to automate their document-related workflows. PDF.co is an API (application programming platform) for PDF, barcodes, data extraction, and transformation. It offers 3000+ integrations with popular automation platforms.The PDF.co Plugin for Make is the go-to solution for businesses and individuals seeking fast and efficient unstructured data extraction and entry. This versatile plugin offers a range of essential functions that streamline the PDF editing process, including splitting and merging PDF pages and converting tables and PDF forms into various formats, such as XLS, CSV, JSON, and XML.Make users can easily add PDF.co to their workflow and take advantage of a host of powerful features, including Merger, PDF Splitter, PDF Filler, PDF-to-Text, and PDF-to-CSV activities. In addition, users can perform a wide range of PDF actions through the PDF.co API platform, making it easy to customize PDF documents to their exact specifications. PDF.co Plugin for Make can be a good solution to automate document-related workflows, data extraction, and entry processes, or simply make PDF editing tasks more efficient.SECURE, SCALABLE, AND FULLY AUTOMATED PDF MANIPULATION SOLUTION THAT CAN BE USED AS AN API PLATFORM OR A PLUGIN.ByteScout's portfolio has been recently updated with new functionalities and features, designed to cater to the growing demand for automated data extraction, processing, and transformation solutions. The portfolio includes both cloud and on-premise tools, providing users with a range of options to suit their specific needs.One of the key offerings in ByteScout's portfolio is PDF.co Web API, a powerful and versatile tool that enables users to extract data from PDFs, convert PDFs to various formats, and automate document-related workflows. In addition, ByteScout also offers an on-premise self-hosted API Server, a dedicated API Server, and a low-level SDK, providing users with the flexibility to choose the option that best suits their needs.PDF.co can be used as a standalone API platform, offering users a comprehensive set of features and tools for automating their document-related workflows. Additionally, PDF.co can be seamlessly integrated with a range of popular platforms and tools , including Zapier, Integromat, UiPath, Blue Prism, and Automation Anywhere, making it easy to incorporate PDF.co into your existing workflows.ABOUT BYTESCOUTSince 2006, ByteScout has been a leading provider of data extraction solutions, catering to companies of all sizes across various industries, including Insurance, Risk Management, and Banking. Their offerings include on-demand API, Enterprise API Server, and low-level on-premise SDKs, providing a range of options for businesses looking to automate their data extraction processes.In addition to these offerings, ByteScout also provides on-premise solutions for enterprise customers, ensuring secure and privacy-friendly data processing. This commitment to data security and privacy has made ByteScout a trusted partner for businesses looking to automate their document-related workflows while maintaining compliance with industry regulations.