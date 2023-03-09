Bakell® Edible Glitters & Decorating Products part of new Michaels Marketplace
Leading edible glitter manufacturer & wholesale distributor, Bakell®, is an official third-party vendor on Michaels' revamped online marketplace.
Bakell takes pride in the confectionery product lines we make.... Shoppers on Michaels.com will be able to see why wholesalers in the baking and confectionery industries trust Bakell, time and again.”CALIFORNIA, USA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since becoming the preferred bulk manufacturer for edible glitter, luster dust and other confectionery products, Bakell (www.bakell.com) is excited to now be an official third-party seller on Michaels.com. The partnership bolsters Bakell's growing online presence, which also includes online marketplaces on Walmart & Amazon.
— Adrianna Toro, Marketing Campaign Manager
Products from Bakell's large inventory include Tinker Dust® edible glitter, Luster Dust, Brew Glitter® for drinks, over 250 assortment of sprinkles, a premium line of fondant, silicone molds and more. Our biggest items online can now be found on the Michaels Bakell store including baking tools, cake decorating supplies & kitchen decorating supplies.
"Michaels is synonymous for premium craft items and countless decorating tools for events year-round. So we're thrilled online Michaels shoppers will be able to discover Bakell's glitters on its digital storefront," Bakell Marketing Campaign Manager Adrianna Toro said.
"As a manufacturer, Bakell takes pride in the confectionery product lines we make — all our edible glitters & dusts, sprinkles, fondant. Now, shoppers on Michaels.com will be able to see why wholesalers in the baking and confectionery industries trust Bakell, time and again."
Michaels enlisted Bakell's confection supply catalog during the retail giant's revamp of its online marketplace. Along with nearly quadrupling its online stock, Michaels broke ground on the edible glitter market by bringing on Bakell's specialty items to its millions of online shoppers.
Tinker Dust® is Bakell's edible glitter for food & sweat treats; Brew Glitter® is the industry standard edible glitter for drinks; Dazzler Dust® is the best glitter for art projects and crafts. People can navigate to Michaels Bakell store to discover their favorite products.
Bakell partners appreciate the company's ability to go direct-to-market with its premium edible glitters & dusts. This allows Bakell to make edible glitter for cakes & confection creations widely available and perfect for major retail chains like Michaels.
Bakell has Kosher & Halal certified edible glitters and dusts, most of which accommodate Vegan diets as well — all of which are clearly marked on the product. The SoCal company manufacturers all of its edible confection decorating glitters and food powders in GMP & HACCP certified facilities using FDA Compliant ingredients.
With 90+ colors between Tinker Dust and Luster Dust, Bakell® has given sugar artists everywhere the tools to make the confection creations of their dreams come true. Whether you're looking for the easiest way to apply edible glitter for drinks or need to add a shine with a specific color to bakes, Bakell® continues to deliver kitchen gear people look forward to using.
About Bakell LLC:
Located in Southern California, USA, www.bakell.com. is a privately-owned and operated business with a global presence. Bakell® confectionery products and brands are sold directly online via their eCommerce platform at www.bakell.com as well as resold and distributed through an amazing distribution partnership network. Bakell.com is the #1 online destination for all things confectionery products including sprinkles, luster dust, food grade glitters, all natural petal dust food coloring, highlighter dusts, colored pigments, rimming sugars, colored rimming salts, silicone molds, custom cake decorating stencils, cupcake wrappers and many other cake decorating supplies. Bakell® food packaging and food manufacturing facilities are GMP certified, Kosher Pareve certified, HACCP certified and a local product of SoCal. Bakell® food products are available to purchase in bulk container sizes, in wholesale volumes sold by the case and with custom labels through a state-of-the-art in-house Private Label Program.
