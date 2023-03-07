Manchin Applauds President's National Cybersecurity Strategy
“The President’s National Cybersecurity Strategy is a step towards coordinating our federal government cyber efforts, and I’m pleased he is prioritizing this important issue,” said Senator Manchin, Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Cybersecurity Subcommittee. “As Chairman of the Cybersecurity Subcommittee, I am committed to continuing our bipartisan work to secure and improve our cybersecurity efforts across the entire federal government.”
The President’s National Security Strategy outlines five pillars of focus:
- Defend Critical Infrastructure
- Disrupt and Dismantle Threat Actors
- Shape Market Forces to Drive Security and Resilience
- Invest in a Resilient Future
- Forge International Partnerships to Pursue Shared Goals
As the Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Cybersecurity Subcommittee, Senator Manchin has continually supported our military’s ability to meet these goals.
