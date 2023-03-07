Inflation is bad, right? Not always.

TEXAS, March 7 - For the first time ever, the state’s monthly tax revenue topped $4 billion in January, but we’re not celebrating — inflation was a big contributor to that number. It’s influencing how much we spend, where we shop and what we buy even as rates begin to cool down.
Hopefully, the inflation rate keeps decreasing until it goes from bad to beneficial.
We explain in a new episode of It’s simple. Kind of …
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.