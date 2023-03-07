PRESS RELEASE: Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar Makes First Round of Opioid Settlement Payments to Political Subdivisions

TEXAS, March 7 - March 7, 2023

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar Makes First Round of Opioid Settlement Payments to Political Subdivisions

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he is making the first round of payments to political subdivisions from the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund as part of his work as chairman of the Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Company.

This initial transfer of $47.1 million represents the first disbursement of funds to cities and counties to address opioid-related harms in their communities. These transfers will continue over many years based on the terms of the statewide opioid litigation settlement agreements.

“I am pleased to announce we are making these important distributions to local governments to assist in their efforts to counter the effects of opioid abuse in their communities,” Hegar said. “As drug cartels funnel dangerous fentanyl across our southern border, the state of Texas and our local communities stand on the front line of this crisis. We are working tirelessly to ensure these dollars are put to use in the most effective way and to provide resources to entities committed to ending the senseless loss of life associated with the opioid epidemic.”

In addition to the political subdivision distributions, the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund will fund the Opioid Abatement Fund Council’s distributions to hospital districts and grants to entities working to abate the opioid crisis across the state.