Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,264 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 377,571 in the last 365 days.

Post Session Report :: Tuesday March 7, 2023

SB 144, PN 390 (Yaw) – An Act prohibiting the use of certain class B firefighting foams under certain circumstances; and imposing powers and duties on the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and the State Fire Commissioner. A vote of 36-14 was recorded.

SB 154, PN 126 (Langerholc) – An Act designating three bridges in Cambria County as the East Taylor Township Veterans Memorial Bridge, the Officer Matthew Krupa Memorial Bridge, and the Senior Chief Stanley “Stush” Kubat, Jr., Memorial Bridge, respectively. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 298, PN 382 (Robinson) – This legislation adds subsection (b.2) to Section 4107 of Title 75 which states that if a vehicle is registered and equipped from the original manufacturer with manufacturer designed and manufacturer installed removable doors with the intention to allow removal and reinstallation by the vehicle owner, that vehicle may be operated on the roadways of the Commonwealth with the doors removed. However, when the doors are removed the vehicle must have side mirrors. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 443, PN 377 (Langerholc) – Designates the PVT Donald D. Marsh Memorial Bridge in Cambria County. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

You just read:

Post Session Report :: Tuesday March 7, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more