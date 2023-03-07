Submit Release
Senator Collett Reacts to Governor Shapiro’s First Budget Address

Harrisburg, Pa. – March 7, 2023 – Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery, Democratic Caucus Secretary) attended Governor Josh Shapiro’s first budget address today. She would like to share her response to the proposed budget and its implications for the 12th District:

  • “I’m happy to see Governor Shapiro kept his word to prioritize putting money back into the pockets of Pennsylvanians and boosting our economy. This budget eliminates state cell phone taxes, increases childcare subsidies, and finally raises Pennsylvania’s shameful minimum wage.”
  • “The governor’s emphasis on better meeting the needs of seniors and individuals with disabilities will make a huge impact on these vulnerable populations and their loved ones. I’ve heard from so many families in my district whose savings have been depleted caring for aging or disabled spouses, children and parents. This proposed budget will help them by expanding the popular Property Tax Rent Rebate program, increasing funding for community supports, and boosting rate increases for direct support professionals.”
  • “This budget invests heavily in public education, including expanding mental health supports for students, tackling teacher shortages, and investing in school safety and violence prevention – the top three concerns of the 12th District’s students, parents and educators. I was also pleased to see the governor support universal free breakfast for students, regardless of income, because no student should have to go to class on an empty stomach. The recent Fair Funding decision made it clear we need to fully and fairly fund PA schools, and this proposal is a step in the right direction.”
  • “While we have a lot of work to do between now and the end of June to negotiate a final budget, and while I believe there is even more we can and must do, I’m encouraged by the atmosphere of collaboration in the air. I’m ready to get to work – studying the facts, dialoguing with the administration, and most importantly listening to my constituents – to make sure this budget is one that supports you and your families today and for years to come.”

Senator Collett is available for interview to further discuss the Governor’s proposed budget.

###

