Vendasta named one of Canada’s “Best Workplaces for Women”

Vendasta recognized on the 2023 Best Workplaces in Canada™ Best Workplaces for Women List

Technology is traditionally a male dominated field, but we’ve worked hard to make Vendasta an open and inclusive place for women.” — Jean Parchewsky

SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saskatoon, Canada (March 7, 2023) - Vendasta announced today that it was named one of the Best Workplaces for Women after an independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®.

The list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work-Certified™ and have exceptionally high scores from employees on the Trust Index survey.

“As we celebrate International Women’s Day this week, this is an honour for Vendasta, ,” said

Jean Parchewsky, Vice-President, People Operations. “Technology is traditionally a male dominated field, but we’ve worked hard to make Vendasta an open and inclusive place for women.”

In a field where only about 28% of employees are female, Vendasta counts 42% of its workforce as female, with a view to increase that number as the organization grows. “More important than overall numbers are the opportunities we provide for the women in our organization,” said Parchewsky. “Our company was originally founded by 7 men, but today you will find more and more women in leadership roles and two of our recent acquisitions brought female CEOs to our team.”

Vendasta has been named a Best Place to Work in Canada for the last two years. Over this time period, the company has grown from less than 400 employees to approximately 750, while more than doubling its annual revenue.

Despite the fast growth, the company has placed a priority on maintaining its unique corporate culture through such practices as weekly All Hands meetings and consistent, open communication between the leadership team and all staff.

About Vendasta

Vendasta’s core purpose is to drive local economies by democratizing technology for small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). We accomplish this by providing a robust platform to local experts around the world—our channel partners. Partners use Vendasta’s technology to market, sell, bill, fulfill, and deliver digital solutions to their SMB clients. Our platform and marketplace are tightly integrated into an operating system delivered to SMBs, providing a single sign-on to digital products and analytics. Vendasta serves 60,000+ channel partners, who in turn work with more than six million SMBs worldwide. Sign up for free and explore Vendasta at www.vendasta.com.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance, workplace cultures.

A global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists, and represents the voices of 500,000 employees across industry. This is part of the world’s largest annual workplace study, recognizing the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA).

