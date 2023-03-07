Frontier Announces Virtual Annual Stockholder Meeting

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. FYBR:

What's happening?

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. FYBR ("Frontier" or the "Company") today announced that its annual meeting of stockholders will take place on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Who is eligible to vote?

The record date for determining stockholders entitled to vote at the meeting is Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

How do stockholders attend?

The virtual meeting will be held via live webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/FYBR2023. Frontier will provide additional information detailing how stockholders can attend, vote and submit questions prior to the meeting.

About Frontier

Frontier is leading the "un-cable" revolution. Driven by our purpose, Building Gigabit America, we are relentless in our pursuit of always delivering a better customer experience. Providing digital infrastructure that empowers people to create the future, we're connecting millions of consumers and businesses in 25 states with reliable fiber internet and multi-gigabit speeds.

