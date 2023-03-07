Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,252 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 377,505 in the last 365 days.

Frontier Announces Virtual Annual Stockholder Meeting

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. FYBR:

What's happening?

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. FYBR ("Frontier" or the "Company") today announced that its annual meeting of stockholders will take place on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Who is eligible to vote?

The record date for determining stockholders entitled to vote at the meeting is Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

How do stockholders attend?

The virtual meeting will be held via live webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/FYBR2023. Frontier will provide additional information detailing how stockholders can attend, vote and submit questions prior to the meeting.

About Frontier

Frontier is leading the "un-cable" revolution. Driven by our purpose, Building Gigabit America, we are relentless in our pursuit of always delivering a better customer experience. Providing digital infrastructure that empowers people to create the future, we're connecting millions of consumers and businesses in 25 states with reliable fiber internet and multi-gigabit speeds.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230307005308/en/

You just read:

Frontier Announces Virtual Annual Stockholder Meeting

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more