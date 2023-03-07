Submit Release
Copperleaf to Host Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

VANCOUVER, BC, March 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Copperleaf Technologies Inc. CPLF ("Copperleaf" or the "Company"), a provider of enterprise decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure, announced today that it will report its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 on Thursday, March 23, 2023 after market close.

The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss its financial results on the same day at 5pm ET. Paul Sakrzewski, Chief Executive Officer and Chris Allen, Chief Financial Officer will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Q4 2022 Financial Results Conference Call Details:

Date: March 23, 2023

Time: 5pm ET

Conference ID: 23809214

Dial-In Number: 416-764-8659 or 1-888-664-6392

Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/1KPVOx6b0Zp

Replay: 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541 (Available until March 30, 2023)

Replay Entry Code: 809214#

About Copperleaf:

Copperleaf CPLF provides enterprise decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure. We leverage operational and financial data to empower our clients to make investment decisions that deliver the highest business value. What sets us apart is our commitment to providing extraordinary experiences, shaped by people who care deeply, products that deliver exceptional value, and partnerships that stand the test of time. Copperleaf is a patron of The Institute of Asset Management and actively participates in shaping the future of asset management standards, including ISO 55000. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, our solutions are distributed and supported by regional staff and partners worldwide. Together, we are transforming how the world sees value.

For more details, visit https://www.copperleaf.com/

Source: Copperleaf Technologies Inc. CPLF-IR

SOURCE CopperLeaf Technologies Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/07/c3652.html

