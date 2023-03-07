Compact SUV Fans Can Now Buy the 2023 Hyundai Venue at James Hodge Hyundai

A Hyundai dealership in Muskogee has added the 2023 Hyundai Venue to its inventory.

MUSKOGEE, Okla., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers in Muskogee, Oklahoma, looking for a compact SUV for their daily commute and weekend escapades can buy the 2023 Hyundai Venue at James Hodge Hyundai. Shoppers can visit the dealership to pick the trim that best suits their needs and enjoy an exceptional driving experience.

The 2023 Hyundai Venue is a subcompact SUV with plenty of must-have features. It has sophisticated technology—such as wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ and an 8-inch navigation system—that keeps the driver connected. The 2023 Venue allows buyers to get from meetings to meet-ups with ease. Safety systems keep a tab on the front, back, and sides, looking out for distractions and avoiding crashes. Equipped with Hyundai SmartSense, the Venue includes Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Driver Attention Warning, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning and more.

Under the hood, the 2023 Venue has a 1.6-liter Smartstream 4-cylinder engine that pushes out 121 hp and has a torque rating of 113 lb.-ft. This engine is paired with an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT). Drive Mode Select lets drivers choose between Normal, Sport or Snow Mode, depending on the terrain.

Customers interested in learning more about the 2023 Hyundai Venue are encouraged to visit the dealership at 1330 North Main Street, Muskogee, Oklahoma, or log on to the dealership's website at https://www.jameshodgehyundai.com/. Questions can be directed to 833-331-0067.

