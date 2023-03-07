Bioceres Crop Solutions to Participate in the 35th Annual Roth Conference

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. BIOX ("Bioceres" or the "Company"), a fully integrated provider of crop productivity solutions designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality, will participate in the 35th Annual Roth Conference scheduled for March 12-14, 2023 to be held at The Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California.

Bioceres Chief Executive Officer Federico Trucco and Chief Financial Officer Enrique Lopez Lecube will attend the event in-person where they will conduct one-on-one meetings to discuss the Company's recently announced fiscal second quarter 2023 financial results, as well as HB4 Wheat 2022/23 results and recent progress on regulatory approvals.

Chief Executive Officer Federico Trucco will also participate in the "AG Biologicals and Gene Editing" panel scheduled for Monday, March 13 at 1:30 PM PT.

35th Annual Roth Conference

Date: March 12-14, 2023

Format: In-person one-on-one meetings and panel presentation

Attendees: Chief Executive Officer Federico Trucco, and Chief Financial Officer Enrique Lopez Lecube

About Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. BIOX is a fully integrated provider of crop productivity technologies designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality. To do this, Bioceres' solutions create economic incentives for farmers and other stakeholders to adopt environmentally friendlier production practices. The Company has a unique biotech platform with high-impact, patented technologies for seeds and microbial ag-inputs, as well as next generation crop nutrition and protection solutions. Through its HB4 program, the Company is bringing digital solutions to support growers' decisions and provide end-to-end traceability for production outputs. For more information, visit here.

