Gene Pool Technologies Signs Insectergy’s Market-Leading Cannabis Patent Portfolio to Its License Pool

Gene Pool Tech has amassed a substantial number of patent portfolios to accelerate the adoption and licensing of leading Cannabis production technologies.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gene Pool Technologies, a leader in Cannabis and Hemp patent licensing, is proud to announce the addition of a substantial patent portfolio from Insectergy’s Cannabis portfolio. Gene Pool endeavors to create a one-stop-shop for Cannabis and Hemp producers and manufacturers, easing the effort to secure the necessary patent protections and enjoy broad freedom-to-operate.

“I have been researching, inventing, and investing in the Cannabis sector for many years now and my inventions have benefits for almost every operator,” says Dan Leo, Inventor and Founder of Insectergy. “Partnering with the Gene Pool team will only accelerate the reach of Insectergy’s foundational technology and grow the industry in positive directions.”

“Gene Pool’s portfolio has grown over 300% by patent count since we began, we currently own or represent dozens of patents and plan to continue growing as the industry matures,” comments Stephen Martin, Founder & CEO of Gene Pool. “Insectergy has innovations all along the Cannabis supply chain. In addition to Insectergy, we expect to soon add new patent portfolios to fulfill our vision of providing comprehensive licensing coverage via our patent pool structure.”

Gene Pool has made the Insectergy portfolio immediately available for license within its existing pool-wide patent licensing programs.

Techson IP, a leading patent transaction firm in Austin, Texas facilitated this transaction.

About Gene Pool Technologies

At Gene Pool Technologies, we believe in industry solutions that recognize inventors, incentivize ongoing R&D, and enable operating companies with seamless access to technologies that will be critical to the long-term success of the Cannabis industry.

Our team brings decades of experience across Cannabis and intellectual property and is deeply committed to the success of the industry and the innovation that will continue to drive quality, safety, and efficiency.

Learn more at: https://genepooltechnologies.com

About Insectergy

Insectergy is an Agricultural and Biotechnology company founded in 2016 by inventor Dan Leo. Dan has created a broad vision for chemical, food, and drug production with advanced manufacturing and processing techniques for the burgeoning Alternative Protein, Cannabis, and Psychedelic industries.

Dan has a Bachelor and Master of Science in Chemical & Biological Engineering from the University at Buffalo and received his Juris Doctor from the University of Baltimore School of Law. He is listed as inventor and has authored more than 100 patents and patent applications across the world, and he continues to invent, file, and receive newly granted patents.

Learn more at: http://insectergy.com