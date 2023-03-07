Long-awaited Billboard album series with Chris Gayle, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Morgan Heritage, Sizzla, and Capleton debuted at #1 on the USA Reggae Itunes Album Charts dethroning Bob Marley.

On December 23rd, 2022, the long-awaited Billboard album series with Chris Gayle, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Morgan Heritage, Sizzla, and Capleton debuted at #1 on the USA Reggae Itunes Album Charts dethroning Bob Marley. The album is titled Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica The Asian Edition. It was a collaborative venture with Contractor Music and Triple Century Records. The album also featured new artists Camar, Lady Marga Mc, Kali Ranks, Shav A, and Inoah.

The album is a merger of sports and music as it was headlined by cricket and sports icon Chris Gayle who has now ventured into music. Besides America, Chris Gayle marketed the album heavily to his fans in India and Australia. The album also features some young new producers from Jamaica, such as Space Age Rasta, Camar Flava, and GSharp Productions.

With the success of this album, there will be a follow-up album from Contractor Music and Triple Century Records with Chris Brown, Jason Derulo, and new artists Fyah George and Yankee Spanky.

Media Contact

Company Name: Contractor Music Marketing

Contact Person: Sean Edwards

Email: Send Email

City: Kingston

Country: Jamaica

Website: http://zojak.lnk.to/tropicalhousecruises



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Ms Lauryn Hill featured on Itunes #1 Reggae Album