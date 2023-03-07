Zappix to Showcase Digital and Visual Self-Service Expertise at NECCF Spring Forum

Zappix, the leading Visual Self-Service provider, is excited to join the upcoming Northeast Contact Center Forum (NECCF) Spring Forum, which will be held at the Franklin Country Club on March 14th, 2023. The event, sponsored by Genesys and key strategic partners such as Zappix, will bring together contact center and customer care professionals across New England to discuss industry topics and best practices.

At the event, Yossi Abraham, Zappix's President & CEO, and Bob Barrows, the Head of Business Development and Partnerships, will be presenting in collaboration with their partner, Radial. The informative session will explore seven prevalent key contact center trends that are expected in 2023. The presentation will delve into emerging technology and demonstrate how it can be leveraged to help contact centers and CX leaders.

"We are excited to participate in the upcoming NECCF Conference and share our expertise on customer experience with industry leaders and professionals," said Yossi Abraham, President & CEO of Zappix. "Together with our partner Robin Gomez from Radial, we will showcase our take on the most vital contact center trends and provide attendees with valuable insights into emerging technologies. It's a great opportunity to engage with the community and offer practical solutions to improve customer experience."

During the event, Zappix will showcase a client and case study, offering practical advice and an inside look at how they have helped clients optimize their customer experience, while driving efficiencies and reducing cost.

To learn more about the NECCF event and register, please click here.

About Zappix

Zappix delivers AI-powered Mobile On-Demand Customer Service Solutions: Visual IVR, On-Demand Apps, Outbound Engagement, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The cloud-based solutions improve the customer journey during contact center interactions. The open platform enables workflow automation, rapid deployments, and seamless integration to back-end systems (CRMs, ERPs, etc.), and IVRs, and provides a comprehensive Analytics Suite.

The Zappix solution provides significant benefits and ROI: reducing costs by increasing containment rates for contact centers, improving customer experience and Net Promoter Score (NPS), creating new revenue opportunities using targeted promotional banners, and automation of revenue-generating use-cases.

To learn more about Zappix, go to http://www.zappix.com.

