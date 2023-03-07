Brewster Issues Statement Following Governor Shapiro’s Inaugural Budget Address

Harrisburg, PA – March 7, 2023 – State Sen. Jim Brewster issued the following statement today regarding the governor’s budget address:

“The governor’s budget provides a solid framework for building upon recent improvements to education, public safety, and the environment. I’m looking forward to working with the administration to fill out the framework with the details that will help communities thrive and keep our neighbors safe and healthy.

“Pennsylvania’s economy has provided revenue that will in turn provide opportunity to address long-term and systemic neglect of our public education system, a system that has been declared unconstitutional in its inequity.

“At the same time, I applaud the governor for outlining a way to change the way we fund the State Police to create sustainable long-term investments in public safety through the expansion and continued improvements to training and equipping our troopers.

“From improvements to childcare to expansion of the Property Tax and Rent Rebate Program, the budget should lift Pennsylvanians of all ages in all regions. It is a thoughtful and balanced approach to governing and I’m looking forward to filling in the details over the next several months.”

For more details on the budget visit www.pasenate.com/budget