Neostella Among Forbes Best Startup Employers 2023
Neostella’s commitment to growth and employee satisfaction earns them a spot on Forbes annual list of top startup employers.MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neostella, a global hyperautomation firm headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, announces they have been selected as one of America’s Best Startup Employers 2023. The annual list from Forbes evaluates 2,600 startup candidates in their reputation as an employer, employee satisfaction, and growth and ultimately awards the 500 businesses that rank the highest.
“We are honored to receive this recognition from Forbes,” said Matt Lautz, CEO and Founder of Neostella, “Our company takes immense pride in our commitment to growth, both nationally and internationally, and facilitating an environment of empowerment, innovation, and collaboration for our teams.”
Founded in 2020, Neostella has grown to almost 150 employees with offices in five countries. In addition to specializing in robotic process automation (RPA), the company has expanded its services and solutions to further their mission in providing end-to-end hyperautomation. In October of last year, Neostella acquired business management software company Work-Relay. Additional partnerships include Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) provider Workato and legal software solution provider Filevine.
As an employer, Neostella prioritizes a culture of growth and well-being. From day one, they equip their employees with training and mentoring to establish a strong infrastructure. After that, the company is all about the “work hard, play hard” mentality—whether it’s empowering employees with the tools to grow in their careers, or providing flexibility and relaxation through a comprehensive benefits package. Utilizing data gathered in Q42022 via a social listening campaign and other extensive research, it should come as no surprise that Forbes selected Neostella as one of America’s top startup employers this year.
“I am incredibly proud to see how far we’ve come in such a short amount of time,” says Lautz, “We’ve built an amazing company, and I’m excited to keep growing in the years ahead”
For more information about Neostella and their mission to empower companies through automation, or to learn more about their career opportunities, visit www.neostella.com/careers.
About Neostella
Neostella is a global automation consulting, implementation, and custom development firm that takes a customer-centric approach to automation services. Neostella works closely with their clients to identify opportunities for better efficiency, refine processes, and create solutions designed to meet unique business needs. With office locations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, Neostella’s global team offers ongoing 24/7 support, ensuring long-term success after their clients go-live.
