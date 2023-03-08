Metaverse Studios PANGU and Smobler Join Forces to Create HERSTORY
Pilot project in Asia empowers young women to access technology, create digital assets and develop entrepreneurship on The Sandbox
By teaching girls how to create and own digital assets, we are empowering them to think like entrepreneurs and set the path towards financial literacy and independence.”SINGAPORE, HONG KONG, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two leading metaverse studios announced a partnership and a pilot project, HERSTORY to develop pathways for young women to pursue careers in technology by first enabling them to learn how to create and own digital assets. This landmark partnership will seek to tackle diversity disparities by creating a series of workshops, educational panels and outreach engagements to drive awareness of creative and entrepreneurship opportunities in the metaverse. The studios will work with local non-profits and educational institutions to allow young women to get hands-on experience on The Sandbox, the leading open metaverse platform and build tangible pathways for them to own digital assets and develop entrepreneurial skills in the process.
HERSTORY will be launched in four locations simultaneously- Smobler will lead the campaign in Singapore and Brunei while Hong Kong and Taiwan will be under PANGU by Kenal’s charge. Founder and CEO of PANGU by Kenal, Kenny shares, "I am thrilled to announce our first collaboration with Smobler through HERSTORY. We believe that by harnessing the power of the metaverse, we can make a real difference in empowering women in tech and web 3. Through our campaign activations, we aim to create a transformative experience that celebrates women and inspires them to pursue their passions. We hope you will join us to explore the limitless potential of the metaverse and bring our message of female empowerment to the world!"
To amplify their collective objectives, both Smobler and PANGU will be working with the local chapters of Inspiring Girls, a registered charity organization that runs empowerment programmes to connect girls with female role models and introduce them to the multitude of career possibilities. Smobler is also working with multi-family office, Golden Equator’s learning and development arm, Pinnacle to run workshops in Brunei.
Loretta Chen, Co-Founder and CEO of Smobler adds, “It is 2023 and statistics show that close to 70% of young women still feel they do not have the same professional opportunities as their male counterparts. We cannot turn a blind eye and feel compelled to form a coalition between like-minded partners in Asia and platforms like The Sandbox to provide structured pathways to promote access to emerging technologies. By teaching girls how to create and own digital assets, we are empowering them to think like entrepreneurs and set the path towards financial literacy and independence”. Chen herself is a prolific advocate for women’s empowerment and heralded a “critical arts entrepreneur” by the media.
HERSTORY workshops will start in March and run throughout the year. The ensuing digital creations will be curated and transformed into a gamified metaverse experience on The Sandbox that can be accessed by the public when the platform is officially launched.
"Openness, Diversity, Equal Opportunities, Sustainability and Decentralization are five of the key principles that drive us in creating a better future for a globally connected digital nation that the metaverse represents" says Sebastien Borget, Co-Founder and COO of The Sandbox. "The cross-country collaboration of Smobler and PANGU to make HERSTORY – a meaningful project and a life-changing opportunity for young women through education, is proof that the metaverse can be a force for good and build a more inclusive future for our younger generations to come."
About PANGU by Kenal
PANGU by Kenal is Asia’s leading high quality one-stop metaverse development solution agency. Its services includes strategic planning, business development, marketing solutions, to LAND purchase, design and development, NFT assets creation and trading, gaming and social experience creation. Its mission is to create a community where users can have a true immersive experience. Its reach also expands into environmental sustainability, social engagement, education, NGOs and charity through themed experience and asset creation.
About Smobler
Smobler is the first The Sandbox certified metaverse agency in Singapore focused on Web 3 strategy and design, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and intellectual property (IP) creation, omni channel integrated marketing and phygital applications. As part of its Metaverse for Good initiative, it recently launched a USD1M ASEAN Metaverse Scholarship Fund in collaboration with Aventis Graduate School as well as the inaugural The Sandbox Academy in Singapore. It also created the first metaverse wedding and counts The Food Bank, Starhub, DBS, Mightyjaxx amongst others as its clients. www.smoblerstudios.com
About Pinnacle by Golden Equator
The learning and development business of Golden Equator, Pinnacle provides a range of programme initiatives, spanning NextGen empowerment and upskilling, entrepreneurship bootcamps, and executive learning. In the past five years, Pinnacle has run programmes, bootcamps and workshops in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Brunei and Korea amongst others. It believes that learning should go beyond the passive absorption of information and takes a human-centered approach to innovation to help entrepreneurs bring their ideas to life and grow as leaders.
About Inspiring Girls Singapore
Inspiring Girls Singapore is a registered charity organization under the Ministry of Social and Family Development that focuses on the education and empowerment of girls aged 9 - 18. Its empowerment programmes connect girls with female role models to help them build confidence and resilience. The charity introduces girls to the multitude of career possibilities available for their personal and professional development. www.inspiring-girls.org.sg.
About The Sandbox
The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is one of the decentralized virtual worlds that has been fueling the recent growth of virtual real-estate demand, having partnered with major IPs and brands including The Walking Dead, Atari, Rollercoaster Tycoon, Care Bears, The Smurfs, Shaun the Sheep, and Binance. Building on existing The Sandbox IP that has more than 40 million global installs on mobile, The Sandbox metaverse offers players and creators a decentralized and intuitive platform to create immersive 3D worlds and game experiences and to safely store, trade, and monetize their creations. https://www.sandbox.game/en/privacypolicy/
