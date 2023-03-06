Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,294 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 377,490 in the last 365 days.

URI begins A10 tournament Tuesday vs. LaSalle

by: Morey Hershgordon

Posted:

Updated:

(WPRI) – URI men’s basketball will have to win five games in six days to reach the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The No. 14 seeded Rams will face No. 11 seed LaSalle on Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. in the opening round. If Rhody wins, it will face No. 6 seed Duquesne on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Then it would be No. 3 Fordham in Thursday’s quarterfinal at 7:30 p.m.

You just read:

URI begins A10 tournament Tuesday vs. LaSalle

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more