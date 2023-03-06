URI begins A10 tournament Tuesday vs. LaSalle

(WPRI) – URI men’s basketball will have to win five games in six days to reach the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The No. 14 seeded Rams will face No. 11 seed LaSalle on Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. in the opening round. If Rhody wins, it will face No. 6 seed Duquesne on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Then it would be No. 3 Fordham in Thursday’s quarterfinal at 7:30 p.m.
