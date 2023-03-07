Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,294 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 377,483 in the last 365 days.

ROTC training scheduled March 8

March 8, 2023

On Wednesday, March 8, URI Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) cadets will conduct training in the North Woods area of the Kingston Campus. This includes the area of the recreational field north of the Flagg Road parking lot, Lot 20.

The training will begin around 2 p.m. and continue until 5 p.m. Training will include cadets in uniform and the use of mock firearms that appear real.

You just read:

ROTC training scheduled March 8

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more