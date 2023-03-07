Funded traineeship for young graduates at EU Delegation to Georgia

The European Union Delegation to Georgia invites a young graduate interested in international relations to join its Political, Press and Information Section for a traineeship of up to 6 months. The activity will start in May 2023.

The Political, Press and Information Section oversees the political bilateral relationship between the European Union and Georgia. It monitors the implementation of the EU-Georgia Association Agreement and Georgia’s progress in addressing the EU 12 priorities for candidate status, ensures timely, accurate and high quality analysis and reporting to the Head of Delegation and to headquarters.

The applicant should have a very good command of English (minimum B2), university degree in Political Science, Law, International Relations, Economics or equivalent, very good interpersonal and communication skills, and be familiar with the Georgian political context and EU institutions and policies.

Each selected trainee will receive a monthly grant of €600 to cover living expenses. All costs related to travels, visa, insurance, and accommodation must be borne by the trainee.

The deadline for applications is 15 March.

