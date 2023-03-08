Applications Open for One Nonprofit to Receive Free Brand and Website Services

Doorway Creative logo

Doorway Creative is giving away up to $30,000 in creative services to provide one nonprofit organization with a custom brand identity and website package.

UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Doorway Creative announced today that applications are open for its first Open Doors Project, an initiative to empower one nonprofit organization to scale its impact by awarding a free brand identity and website package valued at up to $30,000. A panel of industry experts will determine the selected nonprofit. Applications are open until March 31. The recipient will be announced on April 20. The project will be completed by September 30, in time for the 2023 giving season.

With a pressing need around the world for nonprofits to drive equitable change, and limited resources to work with, organizations must often choose between investing funds into direct services or operational expenses. Lack of a strong digital presence can make it difficult for organizations to reach new supporters, grow online donations, and scale services.

“Doorway Creative is on a mission to empower organizations that are creating change for the greater good of humanity,” says Triniti Burton, co-creator of Doorway Creative. “Nonprofits are at the forefront of driving this change by creating kinder, healthier, more equitable worlds. But unless they get a grant to invest in their digital foundation, they often can’t afford to advance their brand identities or websites. The goal of the Open Doors Project is to make our services as accessible as possible and empower one nonprofit that’s ready to level up.”

The Open Doors Project is open to nonprofits of all sizes, maturity, and locations. There are three eligibility requirements to apply:

- Organizations must be in operation for at least three years.

- The nonprofit’s work must be led or informed by people who are impacted.

- The recipient must be able to appoint an internal project manager to work with Doorway Creative’s project team.

Applications can be submitted between March 1 and March 31. All applications will be reviewed by a panel of industry experts.

The expert selection panel, which will determine the organization that is in the best position to make an impact as a result of the work, includes:

- Jen Sarduy, Communications Director, Donors of Color Network

- Michelle Kweder, Nonprofit Consultant, Bea’s Helpline

- Oona Krieg, Chief Operations Officer, Brave Technology Co-Op

- Tory Howell, Co-Creator, Doorway Creative

- Triniti Burton, Co-Creator, Doorway Creative

The selected organization will receive a premium brand package that includes logo design, visual identity, and brand messaging platform, plus a fully-customized website that includes content, design, development, and training. The total project value will range between $20,000 and $30,000 depending on organizational need.

To submit your nonprofit, visit https://www.doorwaycreative.com/open-doors. Follow the results on LinkedIn and Instagram with the hashtag #OpenDoorsProject.

About Doorway Creative

Doorway Creative is a social impact agency based in Phoenix, AZ that builds strategies, brands, and websites for purpose-driven organizations that are creating change for the greater good of humanity. Clients include both nonprofit and for-profit companies in wellness, sustainability, social justice, harm reduction, and technology for good. See Doorway Creative’s work and how it can transform your mission into a movement at www.doorwaycreative.com.