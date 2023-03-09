Innovative Insurance Franchisor We Insure LLC Opens New Agency in Dania Beach, Florida
“I wanted to go with an independent turnkey insurance business model,” ”JACKSONVILLE , FL, USA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure LLC, an independent insurance franchise company listed in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 ranking for 2021, announced today the opening of We Insure Exec Insurance in Dania Beach, Florida.
The new agency is part of We Insure’s rapid expansion into the insurance brokers and agencies industry — a sector whose annual revenue is expected to increase to more than $170 billion by 2025, according to a 2021 IBISWorld report. With 20 years of experience in the financial industry, Agency Owner Michael Macias has also owned and operated a mortgage brokerage company for six years.
Born and raised in South Florida, Macias specializes in mortgages, insurance and real estate. He looks forward to expanding the top-notch service he already provides clients with We Insure’s superior franchisee support.
“I wanted to go with an independent turnkey insurance business model,” Macias says. “After researching my options, I found that We Insure was clearly the best fit for us and, most importantly, for our clients.”
Gretchen Hopkins, Executive Vice President of We Insure, adds: “The We Insure model is a home run with partners who have had their own businesses and can fully appreciate the power of the network and back-end support We Insure provides.”
We Insure is undergoing a rapid national expansion for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The company, based in Jacksonville, Fla., was the brainchild of a former captive agent with a mission to take on the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, We Insure founder, realized his vision by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. With 10 years of success behind them, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and agents have access to more than 150 total markets, to provide customers with the ultimate experience of choice, service and value. The company has made significant investments in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to offer agents seamless servicing and a turnkey experience, allowing them to focus on cultivating customer relationships and growing their book of business.
Independent research firm Franchise Business Review recognized We Insure as one of the Top 100 Low-cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2021 based on franchisee satisfaction rankings.
About We Insure
We Insure, LLC. is an independent insurance franchise that takes immense pride in providing like-minded entrepreneurs with successful agency ownership. On day one, We Insure supports agency owners by providing carrier access, operational, IT, customer service, and marketing support. Our commitment to ongoing technological innovations allows agents to quote faster and smarter, giving them more time to build relationships with their valued customers. This is what makes We Insure stand out: we are data-driven for better value and people-led for better service. With more than 300 agency locations in 34 states, We Insure continues to grow rapidly and is positioned to be an unstoppable force in the industry by providing agency owners, customers, and carriers with faster service, greater efficiencies, better choices, and improved bottom lines for enhanced financial well-being. Learn more at weinsuregroup.com.
