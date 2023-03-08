Tapping into the Hidden Executive Talent Pool
Prime Headhunting & Recruiting, A National Boutique Search Firm, has Tapped into the Hidden Executive Talent Pool
Our clients share their business objectives and hiring plans with us, and we do the rest.”WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sourcing quality talent is already difficult; sourcing passive talent is even harder. Making up 70 percent of the global workforce, passive candidates are usually more desirable for highly skilled positions as they are already successfully performing the role at another company. But these candidates are tougher to attract because they are not actively looking for a job switch.
— Alexandra Sardinas, CSC
Prime Headhunting & Recruiting(PHR) prides itself on being one of the top executive recruiters in the U.S., and headhunting passive candidates is its niche. Their in-depth search processes allow clients to gain access to top-tier candidates that they wouldn’t have found otherwise.
The company offers unrivaled executive search, customized retained search, direct-hire, and interim recruitment solutions designed to help organizations find the leadership talent they need to effectively navigate current turbulent times. They specialize in assisting their clients to identify and hire top executives in the U.S. that push their business to the next level.
PHR differentiates in the executive search landscape through their unique hiring methodology. Most companies often rely on job boards to hire talent. But since passive talent is not seeking a new position, one can’t find them through job board applications. They use various platforms and strategies to identify and engage with talent nationwide. PHR’s extensive pool of passive candidates, and its ability to speak their language, plays a key role in hiring the highest quality of executives. They are committed to fully understanding each candidate’s unique career goals and facilitating introductions to the right client where their skills and aspirations align.
More importantly, PHR’s responsibilities extend beyond just hiring top-tier candidates. They go the extra mile to understand their client’s work environment and find resources with matching objectives and mind sets. When skills and cultural values align, the hire is likely to be more impactful to a business’s growth.
“Our clients share their business objectives and hiring plans with us, and we do the rest. From identifying prospective candidates to selling their vision and securing their new hire at the right salary level, we are experts at recruiting the right people,” says Alexandra Sardinas, president of Prime Headhunting and Recruiting.
Sardinas and her team make this possible by working as an extension of their clients. They are committed to creating meaningful partnerships for the long term. A perfect example of this was when she and her team successfully guided one of her clients who was struggling to find suitable candidates for several positions in the company. Sardinas recognized a mismatch between the client company’s hiring goals and the prospects they’d recruited. After evaluating the candidate profiles and reviewing the company’s objectives and hiring goals, PHR concluded that the client was chasing after the wrong category of candidates. Through hard work and perseverance, PHR was able to drum up multiple high-quality, prepared candidates in an extremely tight market.
By setting the client’s hiring goals in alignment with an organization’s business objectives, PHR showed remarkable professionalism and a strategic outlook that made them a valuable asset to the client. The client could now streamline their headhunting and recruiting processes, save time, and attract highly qualified candidates.
PHR’s hard-earned reputation can be seen through many awards that show case its executive search expertise. The State of Florida has certified the company as an official Woman Business Enterprise (WBE), giving PHR’s clients the added benefit of tax incentives, and the City of West Palm Beach has recognized it as a certified Small Business Enterprise (SBE). Not resting on its laurels, the company is working tirelessly to expand its capabilities of locating, vetting, and placing ideal candidates, to remain a rudder to the executive headhunting space.
