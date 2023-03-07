DCF honors six human service professionals for outstanding service to families

March 7, 2023

Caring for Kids Awards presented during Social Work Month

MADISON – In recognition of Gov. Tony Evers declaring March as Social Work Month in Wisconsin, the Department of Children and Families (DCF) honored the efforts of six human service professionals with the 2023 Caring for Kids award.

DCF Secretary Emilie Amundson and Wendy Henderson, DCF’s Division of Safety and Permanence administrator, presented the awards today during a ceremony at the State Capitol. The six professionals were honored for their passion and dedication to serving the people of their communities and putting families first.

“These professionals are dedicated to helping families stay together and connected,” said DCF Secretary Emilie Amundson. “When families thrive, so do our communities. I am extremely proud to honor such amazing and compassionate individuals.”

Presented with awards were:

Chandra Cooper, Grateful Girls Milwaukee

Kelly Firlus, Juneau County Department of Human Services

Teresa Kovach, Portage County Department of Human Services

Jean Northway, Courage Milwaukee

Rhonda Rummel, Kewaunee County Department of Human Services

Mark Ryskoski, Trempealeau County Human Services Department

Recipients of the award were selected based on years of experience, adapting to new initiatives, leadership, and proven record of ensuring the well-being of children and families.

