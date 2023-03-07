The Q Topanga Wins Best Mixed-Use, Multifamily Community Nationwide
This award marks the third accolade for The Q Topanga, an urban-inspired apartment community in Los Angeles CountyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) announced that The Q Topanga, a leading luxury, mixed-use, multifamily community in Los Angeles County has been awarded the Platinum NAHB Best in American Living Award in the “Best Mixed-Use Multifamily Community” category. This prestigious award recognizes the outstanding achievements of the nation's top builders and developers in creating innovative, livable, and sustainable communities that meet the needs of today's home buyers. The Q Topanga was developed and is owned by Shawn Evenhaim, the Founder and CEO of California Home Builders (CHB) and is the only multifamily community in Los Angeles to receive a 2022 NAHB Best in American Living Award.
"We are honored to receive this recognition from the NAHB and proud to have The Q Topanga recognized as the best mixed-use, multifamily communities in the country," said Shawn Evenhaim. "Our goal is to create communities that provide residents with a high quality of life and a sense of community, and we are thrilled to have that vision recognized by the NAHB."
Now in its 39th year, the NAHB Best in American Living Awards program is one of the largest and most prestigious programs in the home building industry, honoring the best in design, planning, and construction of single-family homes, multifamily communities, and remodeling projects. The Q Topanga was selected as the winner from among hundreds of entries from across the country.
The Q Topanga consists of 347 apartment homes coupled with 19,924 square-feet of ground-floor restaurant and office space, allowing for the ultimate live, work, play lifestyle. Residents of The Q Topanga can also take advantage of best-in-class, luxury amenities and services, including complimentary valet parking, front-desk concierge, 9,000-square-foot fitness center (that includes a spin room and Pilates studio), uniquely-curated community events, resort-style pool with cabanas, dog spa with a professional pet groomer, guest suite for friends and family, professionally designed screening room, on-site spa, and more.
The Q Topanga has been nominated for several industry accolades over the past several months, with the Best in American Living Award marking the project’s third win. To date, The Q Topanga has received the following recognitions:
• Award of Merit: PCBC Gold Nugget Award, “Best Mixed-Use Project” (2022)
• Gold Award: San Fernando Valley Business Journal, “Mixed-Use” (2022)
• Honorable Mention: MultiHousing News Excellence Awards, “Best Development & Design: Mixed-Use” (2022)
• Nominee: Los Angeles Business Journal Commercial Real Estate Awards, “Mixed-Use” (2022)
The Q Topanga opened in October 2021 and is situated in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, which is undergoing a transformation from a suburban business hub to a downtown destination featuring newly constructed multifamily living, retail shops, offices, and dining options. The Q Topanga’s prime location directly across from The Village at Topanga shops and next door to Amazon Fresh mall provides residents with easy access to world-class shopping, dining, entertainment, and events. Fogo de Chao will be opening its Woodland Hills location at the ground floor of The Q Topanga in March 2023.
About California Home Builders
California Home Builders is a major in-fill real estate development firm based in Los Angeles, specializing in the development and construction of single-family residential communities and multi-family buildings. The company was founded in 1994 with the goal of changing lives through high-quality home ownership and multi-family development and operation. California Home Builders’ vertical integration provides a competitive advantage, allowing them to embrace cutting edge technologies, implement nation-wide best practices, and streamline processes to build exquisite homes, communities, and multifamily projects.
About The Q
The Q is a new collection of communities that reimagine luxury apartment living in California. Empowered by a vision to create a new way of living, The Q embodies an urban spirit with a sense of community and connection, and is built on a collaboration of inspiring architecture, innovative technology, seamless service, and best-in-class design. Innovative, service oriented, and technology focused, The Q collection sets the standard for truly luxe apartment living with resort style amenities, all-valet parking, house car with a personal driver, 24/7 concierge and management, and more.
Edan Evenhaim
California Home Builders
marketing@deelsproperties.com