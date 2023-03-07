Failing to plan for climate change is planning to fail

More than 1 million new residents have arrived in Washington state over the last decade. To accommodate this growth, and to meet aggressive emissions reduction targets, state and local governments must plan together.

To meet critical climate goals, failing to plan would be planning to fail.

Gov. Jay Inslee requested legislation this session to improve the state’s response to climate change by updating the Washington Growth Management Act (GMA). The bill, sponsored by Rep. Davina Duerr, passed off the floor of the state House of Representatives on March 3.

“We can do a better job of planning, adapting, and building more sustainably,” Duerr said. “This legislation is about protecting our homes and small businesses from floods, wildfires, droughts, and the growing dangers caused by climate change.”

A Sound Transit train passes a new affordable housing complex in Seattle. Transit-oriented development is a priority for the governor, and a necessity to smart planning for both housing affordability and sustainability.