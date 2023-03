FIRST, EAT YOUR FROG Delivers Practical Guidance for Professional Working Mothers

First, Eat Your Frog front cover Author Elizabeth Kagan Arleo, M.D. Armin Lear logo

Eight Lessons and Memorable Stories from a Successful Doctor-Mom on How to Get Past Overwhelm

. . .concrete reflections on creating fulfilling careers in motherhood and business.” — Diane Donovan, Midwest Book Review

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The March 8, 2023 release of Dr. Elizabeth Kagan Arleo’s FIRST, EAT YOUR FROG deepens Armin Lear Press ’ commitment to serving readers who want advice they can immediately apply to improve their quality of life.FIRST, EAT YOUR FROG is a meticulously referenced book presenting eight lessons (“pearls”) learned by a successful woman in medicine -- Dr. Elizabeth Kagan Arleo, mother of three and radiologist subspecializing in women’s imaging.With ample credit to the authors and mentors who inspired the lessons and providing specific guidance -- and highly entertaining stories – Dr. Arleo helps readers move toward less overwhelm and improved work-life integration; more easeful relationships at work with colleagues and at home with family; better time management in both spheres; and core tenets for thriving as a professional working mother.Dr. Arleo helps readers forge a straight path toward the elusive work-life balance so often addressed in obtuse advice from “experts.” The value of her research, application of basic principles, and stories has earned her significant advance praise:A more thought-provoking, studious manner than the usual discussions of work and parenting.--Diane Donovan, Midwest Book ReviewThe practical guide that everyone needs to make their lives feel manageable…for anyone who is trying to tame the chaos that is day-to-day life.--Emily Tisch Sussman, family policy advocate, founder and host of “She Pivots,” a podcast in partnership with Marie ClaireWeaving together expert tips and relatable perspectives, Elizabeth Arleo offers valuable insights to help navigate the tension between work and motherhood.–Reshma Saujani, Founder, Girls Who Code, and bestselling author of Brave, Not PerfectArleo [has] created the secret sauce of “doing it all,'” or at least the closest thing we've got.--Lauren Smith Brody, author of The Fifth Trimester and co-founder of the Chamber of MothersThis strong, slim volume is a treasure chest of sage advice, backed by research and experience, delivered in a way that is immediately actionable.--Samantha Razook, Founder and CEO, Curious Jane MagazineAbout the Author Elizabeth Kagan Arleo, M.D. is a Professor of Radiology at Weill Cornell Medicine. She is past President of the American Association for Women in Radiology and current Editor-in-Chief of Clinical Imaging. She lives with her husband and three girls in Manhattan.About Armin Lear PressArmin Lear Press released its first book in May 2020 and has published 54 books as of this date. The number reflects the acquisition and issuing of second editions of the 5 top sellers for New Horizon Press, which closed its doors February 2021. Its founder has 30 years of publishing experience, and an executive editor with 24 years of publishing experience. The company headquarters is near Boulder, Colorado with a production office in Arlington, Virginia and a design team based in Connecticut. Armin Lear is a member of the Independent Book Publishers Association and distributes its books worldwide in English through Ingram.TITLE: First, Eat Your FrogSUBTITLE: And Other Pearls for Professional Working MothersGENRE: Self-HelpAUTHOR: Elizabeth Kagan Arleo, MDPUB DATE: March 8, 2023ISBN: Paperback - 978-1-956450-58-3PRICE: PB $18.95; EP $7.99