ENLITIC APPOINTS RIICHI YAMADA AS NEW DIRECTOR
Enlitic announced the appointment of Riichi Yamada, President & CEO of Clairvo Technologies, Inc. to its Board of Directors to assist with continued expansion.
Enlitic continues to grow and expand it leadership team with global experience.
Fort Collins, CO –Enlitic, Inc. Enlitic, a leading provider of deep learning-powered medical imaging solutions, announced today the appointment of Riichi Yamada to its Board of Directors. With a wealth of experience in the field of technology and a passion for innovation, Yamada is well-equipped to lead Enlitic in its continued efforts to revolutionize medical imaging.
"We are thrilled to welcome Yamada-san to the Enlitic team," said Michael Sistenich, Executive Chair of Enlitic. "Yamada-san's extensive experience and passion for innovation will be invaluable to our organization as we strive to bring the latest artificial intelligence technology to the healthcare industry. We are confident that Yamada-san will play a crucial role in helping us achieve our goal of improving patient outcomes through advanced medical imaging solutions."
Yamada brings a proven track record of 25 years in several industries, including chemicals, plastics and life sciences. Yamada has held key positions at Marubeni and currently resides as CEO and President of Clairvo Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of Marubeni. With a deep understanding of the importance of innovation in healthcare, Yamada will play a critical role in ensuring that Enlitic continues to lead the way in the development of cutting-edge medical imaging solutions and grow its business in Japan.
"I am thrilled to be joining Enlitic and to have the opportunity to work with such a talented team of professionals," said Yamada. "Enlitic's data management technology has the potential to revolutionize medical imaging, and I am excited to be a part of this journey. I look forward to helping Enlitic continue to drive innovation and improve patient outcomes in the years to come."
ABOUT ENLITIC
Enlitic focuses the power of artificial intelligence into data management applications, enabling effective administration, processing, and sharing of patient data throughout the healthcare enterprise. The Enlitic Curie™ platform standardizes, protects, integrates, and analyzes data to create the foundation of a real-world evidence platform that improves clinical workflows, increases efficiencies, and expands capacity.
Data management is critical to healthcare providers, as it enables effective patient information administration and leverages that information to improve patient care and operational efficiency. The vast amount of data, including patient records, medical images, and diagnostic results collected by providers can be organized, managed, and protected with the Enlitic Curie™ real-world evidence platform. Data becomes intelligence with Enlitic.
