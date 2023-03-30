ENLITIC LAUNCHES THE LATEST RELEASE OF ENLITIC CURIE™

New AI powered tools enable data standardization and study deidentification and anonymization
FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Enlitic, Inc. today launched Enlitic Curie 1.3, an artificial intelligence platform that hosts the Curie|ENDEX™ and Curie|ENCOG™ applications making it easy for radiology departments to improve their workflows throughout the department. The Curie platform facilitates communications between modalities, PACS and the EMR while acting as the foundation for the Enlitic applications and will eventually facilitate the simple deployment of third-party AI applications which all contribute to the development of a real-world evidence database. Enlitic is addressing longstanding issues in the radiology department with this latest release.
Curie|ENDEX utilizes Natural Language Processing (NLP) and computer vision to analyze and process medical images, creating a standard naming convention for studies and series description that are similar. By reducing the variability of labeling and standardizing these descriptions, data quality is vastly improved which impacts workflows throughout the department. Radiologists hanging protocols work more consistently, reducing reporting time dramatically. PACS Administrators no longer need to waste time creating and/or fixing multitudes of hanging protocols. The orchestration of routing studies to 3D post processing stations, radiologist specialized worklists or AI algorithms becomes more accurate as routing rules are now more reliable based on data standardization.
Curie|ENCOG leverages artificial intelligence to identify and protect Protected Health Information (PHI) while still maintaining the clinical relevance of this data. PHI can be blacked out, altered, deleted, or shifted to ensure data is either deidentified or anonymized, depending on the use case. Patient current and prior study relationships are preserved while still protecting PHI. Customers control the redaction rules by DOCOM attribute or value representation, including private tags as well as the reidentification keys for deidentified studies.
Together, ENDEX and ENCOG enrich medical image studies by standardizing the data while maintaining the clinically relevant information. This increases the value of the data where facilities have a data monetization strategy, be it direct for quality improvement or indirect through resale of data. Similarly, data submitted to registries offers more value for research and analysis while providing peace of mind that all PHI is protected.
"Enlitic Curie 1.3 is the evolution of our product platform towards our ultimate goal of developing a real-world database. The benefits customers realize on this journey give them an return on investment now, and a vision of the future. They don’t need to wait for the entire portfolio to be in place before they start to realize the benefits of a sound data governance plan and data protection.” Says Ron Wider, Vice President of Product & Strategy. “This release moves Enlitic one step closer to our vision, while solving radiology issues that have perplexed providers and vendors alike, for decades.”
