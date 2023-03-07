Nomad Internet Launches Wireless Modem for Rural Nomads

New Braunfels, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2023) - Nomad Internet, an American provider of rural and nomadic high-speed internet, has released the Nomad Cube, an indoor residential modem that provides unlimited data for a budget-friendly price.

"We wanted to make sure that everyone had access to a quality internet connection, no matter their budget or location," said Jaden Garza, CEO of Nomad Internet. "The Nomad Cube is our way of making that dream a reality."

Garza added that the Nomad Cube can deliver download speeds of up to 100mbps, enabling streaming video, browsing the internet or working from home. It's compact and easy to set up, making it a solution for small apartments, dorm rooms or home offices.

The Nomad Cube is now available for purchase on the company's website.

"We are proud to be able to offer such an affordable solution that can help our customers stay connected while they enjoy their nomadic lifestyle," said Garza.

"The combination of the Nomad Cube and our existing rural internet service means that no one has to sacrifice quality for cost when it comes to finding an internet connection."

To learn more about the Nomad Cube and other Nomad Internet services, visit www.nomadinternet.com.

