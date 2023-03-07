World Woman Foundation Announces Cindy Cowan and Regina Lawless as Co-Chairs of World Woman Hour at Grammy Museum

Cindy Cowan and Regina Lawless

A Bold New Way To Celebrate Women’s History Month On March 31

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Woman Foundation is excited to announce that Cindy Cowan and Regina Lawless will co-chair the Women's History Month Conference World Woman Hour at Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on March 31, 2023. Under the guidance of Cowan and Lawless, the conference will highlight exceptional female leaders and their groundbreaking ideas, inspiring and empowering future generations of women to shatter barriers and positively impact the world.

Cindy Cowan is an Emmy-winning, Golden Globe, and Oscar-nominated producer and a humanitarian. She co-founded Initial Entertainment Group (IEG) in 1995, quickly becoming a leading film production and foreign sales company. During her tenure at IEG, Cindy achieved numerous successes, including an Emmy nomination for "Rent-A-Kid," as well as Emmy, Golden Globe, and People's Choice nominations for "If These Walls Could Talk." She also won the United Nations Award for "Savior" and received four Oscar wins for "Traffic."

Cindy is a visionary leader in the film and entertainment industry. She recently won an Emmy for "Miracle on 42nd Street," a documentary featuring Alicia Keys, Terrence Howard, Larry David, and Samuel L. Jackson. She has also produced films featuring various A-list talents, including Woody Harrelson, Robert DeNiro, Sir Ben Kingsley, Sigourney Weaver, Dennis Quaid, and Cillian Murphy, to name a few.

In addition to her impressive professional achievements, Cindy Cowan is a dedicated humanitarian. She has served as the West Coast Chair of Little Kids Rock, providing free instruments and lessons to underserved public schools. Cindy is also a board member of Children Mending Hearts, a dynamic arts-based enrichment education program that empowers disadvantaged youth, builds empathy, and promotes global citizenship. Furthermore, she regularly contributes to Music for Relief, a non-profit organization that aids natural disaster survivors, and We Care Solar, which provides solar suitcases to light up hospital rooms in third-world countries without electricity.

Cindy Cowan has been recognized with numerous awards, including the Woman of The Year Award presented by Women's Image Network in 2018, the Humanitarian of the Year Award from the Hollywood Women's Film Institute in 2019, and the Impact Producer of the year award from the Ethos film festival in 2022. In addition to her professional and philanthropic pursuits, Cowan is a six-time world champion horseback rider and accomplished songwriter.

“I am thrilled to co-chair the World Woman Hour this year. It's a great privilege to be part of a global initiative that aims to enrich women's lives and present this year's Trailblazers, including an Oscar-winning songwriter, a female astronaut, and a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist. These exceptional women serve as an inspiration to others to persevere and achieve their dreams." says Cindy Cowan

Regina Lawless is the Director of Diversity Talent Management at Meta (formerly Facebook). She joined the company in November 2020 as Instagram's Head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Aside from her primary role, Regina is a Leadership Coach, DEI Consultant, and Founder of Bossy & Blissful, a coaching community for high-achieving women of color to connect, grow and restore balance.

Regina has 18+ years of HR experience working for Fortune 500 companies across various industries. Prior to Meta, she served as the Global Director of Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion at Micron Technology and led the creation of their diversity curriculum, and spearheaded talent initiatives to mitigate bias in interviews and performance discussions.

Regina spent the early part of her career as an HR Business Partner, working closely with business leaders to translate their goals into effective people strategies. With the desire to have a greater impact, she decided to pursue specialized roles in Organizational Development (OD), Learning & Development, and eventually in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. DEI is the culmination of her varied HR experience and personal passion for social justice that was fostered at an early age. Regina grew up in an underserved community bordering some of the country's most affluent zip codes. Growing up experiencing inequality firsthand makes her determined to work toward creating equal opportunity in the workplace and the world.

In 2021, Regina was appointed to the Board of the World Women Foundation and serves as an Advisory Council Member for the University of San Francisco’s Engineering Program. She is a California State University, Sacramento graduate in Communication Studies and holds a Master of Science degree in Organization Development from the University of San Francisco. Regina is a Bay Area native and currently resides there with her son. She is an avid reader, loves listening to music and podcasts, and practices yoga.

“I am honored to co-chair this year’s World Woman Hour Women’s Day Conference. I’ve been surrounded by smart, courageous, and caring women my entire life and believe that advancing more women into leadership is required to heal the world and guide us to a more equal future,” says Regina.

The Women's History Month Conference World Woman Hour will feature an amazing group of female leaders and their bold ideas for changing the world. The conference headliners include high-achieving science, health, business, arts, and media—Diane Warren, American Songwriter; Karla Welch, CEO, Stylist, and Activist Jessica Watkins, American Astronaut; Marjan Neshat, Iranian American Actress, and Activist; Maggie Freleng, Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter; Vivian Tu, Founder, Your Rich BFF; Emma Andrews, Vice President, Patient Advocacy Lead, Pfizer and Maria Weaver, President, WMX at Warner Music Group.

Two hundred delegates from 20+ countries will attend the Women's History Month Annual Event World Woman Hour hosted by the World Woman Foundation at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. The conference will take place on March 31 from 11 am to 5 pm, followed by the World Woman Hero awards and reception from 5 pm onwards.

World Woman Hour