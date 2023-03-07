INTOO Wins Stevie Award in 2023 Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service
Outplacement and career development provider recognized once again for its achievements in career coaching.
The immediacy and availability of our coaches’ guidance combined with their personalized approach...makes a huge difference in the success of our program participants.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INTOO has been presented with a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year category in the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.
— Christa Juenger, VP of Strategy & Coaching Services
The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.
Winners were announced during a gala event attended by more than 400 professionals from around the world at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, March 3.
INTOO’s achievement is significant because its front-line team of expert career coaches maintained a 97% satisfaction rating while managing a +91% increase in need for the company’s unlimited on-demand coaching service. This service offers job seekers 1:1 guidance at the click of a button seven days a week. Available on desktop and mobile devices via video, audio, and text chat, those seeking assistance have access to an unlimited number of coaching hours during the course of their programs.
“We’re honored that our career coaching team has once again received recognition for their amazing work and dedication to the job seekers they work with to ease their transition to new employment,” says Christa Juenger, VP of Strategy & Coaching Services at INTOO. “The immediacy and availability of our coaches’ guidance combined with their personalized approach—addressing career, social, financial, and physical well-being—adds a significant level of support and makes a huge difference in the success of our program participants.”
More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 49 nations and territories, were considered in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 170 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year; more than 60 categories for sales and business development achievements, ranging from Senior Sales Executive of the Year to Sales Training or Business Development Executive of the Year to Sales Department of the Year; and categories to recognize new products and services, solution providers, and organizations’ and individuals’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The nominations we received for the 2023 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success.”
Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales. Nominations for the 2024 competition will be accepted starting this July.
ABOUT INTOO
INTOO is the career development and transition flagship for Gi Group Holding, a global leader in HR and talent solutions with 20+ years of experience in delivering high-touch, people-focused programs to more than 20,000 companies around the world. INTOO’s focus on personalized, one-on-one coaching and technology innovation enables organizations of all sizes to protect their employer brand throughout the employee lifecycle, with flexible candidate experience, career development, and outplacement solutions. INTOO’s award-winning career transition solutions deliver better results through unlimited hours of 1:1 coaching available 7 days a week. Contact us today for more information.
ABOUT THE STEVIE AWARDS
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
Sponsors of the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc., Support Services Group, and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.
Sarina Basch
INTOO
+1 888-879-9357
us.media@intoo.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn