Indie Publisher Hosting a Tribute Event to Giorgio Gomelsky - the Man Behind British R&B

At One Kew Road, Richmond: the former Crawdaddy Club founded by Gomelsky and the venue which launched the careers of the Rolling Stones and the Yardbirds.

At last! A biography of the man who did more than most to shape rock music in the 60s and 70s... captures Gomelsky’s brilliant butterfly mind; a labour love.” — Ralph Brookfield, musician and writer of books on music

RICHMOND, SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indie publisher Aurora Metro Books are hosting a book signing and live music event on the 30th April 2023 to launch their new book Giorgio Gomelsky 'For Your Love'. This is taking place at One Kew Road, Richmond: the former Crawdaddy Club founded by Giorgio Gomelsky and the venue which launched the careers of the Rolling Stones and the Yardbirds.

The book, Giorgio Gomelsky 'For Your Love', is the first biography of the impresario and record producer who was at the centre of the counterculture in 60s' London. It is written by close friend Francis Dumaurier, who will be at the event, talking about the book and signing copies. There will also be live music, memories from those that knew Giorgio personally, and exclusive pre-release recordings of Giorgio Gomelsky’s celebrated work featuring legendary

artistes for sale on the night from Charly Records.

Director at Aurora Metro Books Cheryl Robson says "We're really excited to be bringing the fascinating life of Giorgio Gomelsky to a wider public and celebrating him in Richmond, where he had such a huge impact on the music industry and the careers of the Rolling Stones, the

Yardbirds, Rod Stewart, Long John Baldry, Eric Clapton and more."

Review of the book:

"At last! A biography of the man who did more than most to shape rock music in the 60s and 70s. Francis was a close friend and admirer of his subject in his later years, and his book captures Gomelsky’s brilliant butterfly mind; a labour of love." – Ralph Brookfield, musician and writer of books on music.

More information on the book and author Francis Dumaurier:

ISBN: 978-1-913641-34-4 | £14.99 | Aurora Metro Books (imprint: Supernova Books)

https://www.aurorametro.com/product/biography-of-giorgio-gomelsky/

