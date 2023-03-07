The North Carolina Bankers Association (NCBA) and Bankable Fintech Announce New Partnership
The partnership will allow NCBA member financial institutions to benefit from Bankable Fintech's exclusive networking and information-sharing platform.
We believe this partnership will help our member banks to stay up-to-date with industry trends, share best practices, and drive their businesses forward”USA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The North Carolina Bankers Association is excited to announce a new partnership with Bankable Fintech, to bring its private peer networking and information sharing network, the Bankable Fintech Hub, exclusively to bank executives in North Carolina. NCBA membership represents over 78 banks and financial institutions in the state and beyond. The partnership will allow these institutions to benefit from Bankable Fintech's exclusive networking and information-sharing platform.
— Lauren Perry, President of CBS
Bankable Fintech’s Hub is designed specifically for financial professionals and provides a secure, private space for members to connect, share knowledge, and collaborate with their peers. "We are delighted to partner with NCBA and bring our private peer networking platform to financial professionals in North Carolina," said Kim Fraser, CEO of Bankable Fintech. "Knowledge sharing is critical to the success of financial institutions, and the Bankable Fintech Hub provides a valuable resource for professionals to connect, learn from one another, and drive their businesses forward." NCBA shares Bankable Fintech's commitment to knowledge sharing and collaboration.
"We are pleased to partner with Bankable Fintech and provide our member institutions with access to their Bankable Fintech Hub," said Lauren Perry, President of CBS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the North Carolina Bankers Association.
"We believe this partnership will help our member banks to stay up-to-date with industry trends, share best practices, and drive their businesses forward."
The partnership with NCBA is just the latest in a series of collaborations for Bankable Fintech, which has already established partnerships with several other state bankers’ associations around the country. The company looks forward to continuing to expand its reach and bring its powerful tools and resources – including Smart Sourcing and Procurement AI and the Bankable Fintech Hub -- to more financial professionals in the future."
ABOUT THE NORTH CAROLINA BANKERS ASSOCIATION:
Organized in 1897, the North Carolina Bankers Association is the professional trade organization for the state’s banking industry, providing advocacy, leadership, and support for its members. The Association has two subsidiaries, Centrant Community Capital (Centrant), and Community Bank Services (CBS). Centrant provides permanent debt financing for affordable housing communities in six states. CBS offers insurance and employee benefit products, as well as other services to the Association’s members and affiliates. For more information, visit www.ncbankers.org.
ABOUT BANKABLE FINTECH:
Bankable Fintech’s enterprise software and AI/ML simplifies how banks, credit unions, fintechs, and vendors, find and buy…and partner. Bankable Fintech operates the only platform designed to conform with FDIC, OCC, and NCUA guidelines which address sourcing of third-party solution providers and partners. Bankable Fintech licenses components of its platform to channel partners, including industry trade associations and professional service providers. Bankable Fintech qualifies as an MWOB and is headquartered in the USA. For more information, visit www.bankablefintech.com.
Blair Kennedy
North Carolina Bankers Association
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn