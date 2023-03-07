Propeller Welcomes Kristen Harris as Technology Transformation Director

Kristen Harris to direct and grow technology transformation area of expertise for management consultancy firm

Propeller, a management consultancy for leading organizations in technology, retail, energy and utilities, healthcare, and the public sector, today announced that Kristen Harris has joined the firm as director of its technology transformation practice. Based out of Propeller's Denver office, Harris will lead business development, mentorship and talent development, operations, and thought leadership for the practice.

Harris joins Propeller with over 20 years of experience leading large-scale technology transformation programs at some of the country's most sophisticated tech companies. She previously served as the director of web data engineering at Sun Microsystems and as director of application development at Oracle. Most recently, Harris was vice president of service delivery at Zia Consulting, where she drove resources, scalability, and strategy on enterprise digital transformation and process re-architecture consulting engagements.

"As organizations continue to face challenges in large digital transformations, Kristen's depth of experience in developing agile solutions and leading successful technology adoption will be invaluable to our clients," said Sunil Kasturi, chief growth officer at Propeller. "As a collaborative and innovative leader, we're pleased to welcome her to the team as we continue to grow our tech transformation practice."

Harris has led hundreds of successful platform integrations, managed global software development teams, designed enterprise-level technology strategies, and advised C-suite executives on emerging technologies. She is skilled in cross-functional collaboration, IT program management, customer strategy, process and operations, and technology adoption and value realization.

"One of Propeller's biggest differentiators is our ability to drive projects forward, and Kristen has the expertise and creative mindset that builds momentum and delivers impactful solutions for clients," said Allison Torpey, Denver managing director at Propeller. "I'm thrilled to have Kristen on our team and to work alongside her in our Denver office."

The demand for technology transformation projects has grown significantly as organizations continue to digitize their operations to reduce costs and increase efficiency, yet many struggle with these highly complex projects. Propeller's tech transformation team works with clients to facilitate this process, focusing on developing technology strategy roadmaps, delivery methodology excellence, process optimization, and cloud transformations that are aligned with organizational business imperatives, purpose, and values.

"I'm excited to work with such talented and driven colleagues who are always looking for new ways to harness the power of technology advancements for clients," said Harris. "I was also drawn to Propeller for its long-running recognition as a top workplace and women leaders—it's truly a supportive and people-first environment."

Propeller is certified as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). Propeller consistently receives recognition for its work environment, including "Best Workplace" designations from Fortune and Great Place to Work.

About Propeller:

Propeller is a management consulting firm that helps businesses thrive in change by delivering impact-driven solutions that build momentum. Propeller consultants work alongside client teams to deliver customized frameworks and tools that solve problems and drive change. Propeller has specialized expertise across people and change, experience design, data and analytics, and technology transformation. Since its founding in 2012, Propeller has received industry awards including Fortune Magazine's Best Medium Workplace™ and Portland Business Journal's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. Propeller has offices in Portland, Oregon; San Francisco, California; San Jose, California; Denver, Colorado; Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit https://propeller.com/.

